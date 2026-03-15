Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Reception held for service academy nominees

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, hosted a reception for his 53 U.S. Military Service Academy nominees and their families.

The United States maintains five military service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes Members of Congress. After evaluating the applicants’ academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities and community service experience, Husted’s office conducted in-person interviews with applicants qualified for academy admission.

Members of Congress can nominate a maximum of 55 students annually, including up to 15 applicants to each of the Air Force, Military and Naval academies, and up to 10 to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A Congressional Nomination is not necessary for admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy.

The following students from Ohio have received a nomination from Husted as candidates to the service academies:

Laney Bottemiller of Bellbrook, Phoebe Hamant of Centerville, and Halder Hernandez of Springboro to the United States Air Force Academy.

Margaret Bush of Beavercreek to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Ellen Erwin of Centerville to the United States Military Academy.

Students who receive a Congressional Nomination to one of the Military Service Academies must still earn admission to their nominated academy and continue to maintain eligibility for that admission until their arrival on campus, including maintaining their excellent records in academics, integrity and physical fitness. They must also successfully complete the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board assessment, among other rigorous requirements.

CENTERVILLE

Centerville-Washington History presents ‘Roots: Cars Born in Dayton’

Tom Gaudion will give a presentation, “Roots: Cars Born in Dayton,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the RecPlex West auditorium, 965 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Dayton’s involvement in the auto industry is far deeper than Edward Deeds, Charles Kettering, and the Barn Gang. Fifty-three different companies tried to make designing and building cars their business in the Miami Valley. Of course, parts manufacturing is still a vital part of the area’s economy, and some of those companies have very interesting stories. Explore the manufacturers who called Dayton home and learn about some of the local people who were involved.

This free presentation is open to the public. Reservations are not required. Donations welcome. Enjoy refreshments starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program from 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium.

For more information, call Centerville-Washington History at 937-433-0123 or visit centervillewashingtonhistory.org.

DAYTON

Bowling party in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Month

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley and Poelking Lanes South will host a free “Strike Up Awareness” Bowling Party, in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Month from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at 8871 Kingsridge Drive.

This inclusive event encourages the public to recognize and celebrate friends, family, SSAs, and neighbors living with developmental disabilities. Event registrants are invited from a wide range of services providers and are not exclusively enrolled in Goodwill programs.

For more information, visit gesmv.org.

Woman’s Club to host Early Bird Market

The Dayton Woman’s Club will host Early Bird Market from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 228 N. Ludlow St. Visit the Victorian Mansion and discover a wide variety of handcrafted goods from local artisans and merchants, along with unique treasures at the tag sale.

The kitchen will be serving homemade meals.

All proceeds will fund the community programs and preserve the nationally recognized historic landmark.

The sale is open to the public. For more information, call 937-228-1124.

MCESC gets grant to strengthen childhood literacy across the region

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) has been selected as one of 16 early care and education programs across the state to receive funding from a $60 million grant awarded to Ohio by the U.S. Department of Education.

MCESC will receive $560,475 as part of the Comprehensive Literacy StateDevelopment (CLSD) Grant: Birth–Kindergarten Entry award program.

The program is intended to support access to evidence-based language and literacy instruction for children from birth through kindergarten entry, while also providing professional learning opportunities for educators. The initiative focuses on enhancing literacy instruction for underserved children across the state.

GREENE COUNTY

CEDARVILLE

Darst to lead free worship concert

Cedarville University will welcome acclaimed singer/songwriter Hope Darst for a free public concert at 7 p.m. March 26 in the Dixon Ministry Center’s Jeremiah Chapel. The Cedarville University concert is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Darst, known for passionate and heartfelt worship anthems will bring an evening of corporate worship to campus.

For more information, go to cedarville.edu.

FAIRBORN

Student wins Wright State Regional Spelling Bee

Sidharth Nair, a seventh-grade student from Watts Middle School in Centerville, won the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee.

Sidharth clinched the title by correctly spelling “masseuse,” a person who practices massage.

The win earns Sidharth a coveted spot at the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, set for May 26–28 in Washington, D.C., where he will compete against top spellers from across the country.

Wright State’s competition spanned 11 rounds and drew 48 students in grades four through eight from Greene, Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Now in its third year as host, Wright State has welcomed nearly 150 students and their families to the Dayton Campus for the Regional Spelling Bee.

WARREN COUNTY

COUNTY

Fields-Ertel road widening project to resume

Fields-Ertel Road, between Snider Road and Wilkens Blvd., construction will resume on the south side of Fields-Ertel Road on Monday. The contractor shall continue construction to widen Fields-Ertel Road from two lanes to five lanes.

For more information, visit warrencountyohio.gov or call 513-695-3301.

Two day closure on Roachester-Osceola Road

Roachester-Osceola Road, between Ohio 132 and U.S. 22/Ohio 3, will be closed beginning Tuesday for two days, weather permitting. The closure will be between addresses 5743 and 5606 Roachester-Osceola Road.

The closure is for the collection of an additional soil boring for the future Roachester-Osceola Road Bridge #200-1.61 Replacement Project.

The detour will utilize U.S. 22/Ohio 3, Middleboro Road, and Ohio 132.

For more information, visit warrencountyohio.gov or call 513-695-3301.

Two day closure on Lakeshore Drive

Lakeshore Drive, between Lighthouse Point and Stoneharbor Lane, will be closed beginning on Tuesday for two days, weather permitting. The closure will be between 966 and 999 Lakeshore Drive. Access to Sandharbor Court will be maintained only from the east via U.S. 22/Ohio 3. The closure is for the installation of a new water main on Sandharbor Court for the Warren County Water Department.

The detour will be posted and will utilize U.S. 22/Ohio 3, Willow Pond Boulevard, and Striker Road.

For more information, visit warrencountyohio.gov or call 513-695-3301.

LEBANON

MLK Lebanon Town Hall Meeting

MLK Community Coalition of Lebanon will host Town Hall Meeting with Congressman Greg Landsman “Building Beloved Community: Civic Dialogue 2026,” at 2 p.m. March 22 at Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St.

Seating is limited, so register by noon Wednesday at MLKLebanon.org.

Frontier Fun at Beedle Cabin

Frontier Fun at the Beedle Cabin will be April 4. There will be easy butter making. The Beedle Cabin opens for the season with the first of many Frontier Fun Days. The cabin is open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday, April-November at 141 S. Broadway St.

The event is rain or shine. If it rains, the event will moved to the Armstrong Conference Center.

To pre-register, call the office at 513-932-1817.

SPRINGBORO

Senior Fraud Fighters held spot the scams

The Springboro Community Resource Officer Aaron Morgan will present “Senior Fraud Fighters: Spot Scams Before They Spot You,” at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way. This engaging session helps seniors and their families recognize common scam tactics, spot red flags and protect personal information.

Learn practical tips to avoid phone, email and online fraud, and what to do if something doesn’t feel right. Stay informed and stay one step ahead during this free workshop.

The City of Springboro offers a speaker series on the third Tuesday of each month. A variety of health and wellness topics are covered, including those that affect older citizens. All presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 937-748-5774.

DARKE COUNTY

GREENVILLE

Family theatre series presents classic tale

Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2025-2026 Family Theatre Series will close March 29 with a performance of Wind in the Willows at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. 4th St. The box office opens at 1 p.m. The show starts at 2 p.m.

The production from Austin, Texas-based theatre company Theatre Heroes stars award-winning actor Noel Gaulin, who plays all of the fabled characters. The show also stars spectacular projections which surround the performer and provide scenic elements throughout the show, transporting the audience to the Wild Wood for the trials of Mole and Rat as they try to rescue young Otter.

Tickets are available by emailing info@darkecountyarts.org, calling 937-547-0908, or by visiting DCCA’s office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show.

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The Dayton Daily News publishes news items, community events and other notices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in Local Focus.