Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Celebrate National Poetry Month with library programs

Dayton Metro Library will celebrate National Poetry Month in April with the following programs:

Poetry Workshop, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave. With guided writing exercises, attendees can develop new work, refine existing work, and connect with others.

Tweens Poetry Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Vandalia Branch, 330 S. Dixie Drive. Explore the joy of poems through prompts, games, and group sharing to build confidence.

Family Storytime, 5 p.m. April 7 at Trotwood Branch, 855 E. Main St. Spend quality family time with books, songs, and activities that focus on poetry.

Tweens Poetry Slam, 4:30 p.m. April 9 at Electra C. Doren Branch, 701 Troy St. Write, perform, and share poems in a supportive environment.

Teen Poetry Workshop, 4 p.m. April 14 at Kettering-Moraine Branch. Create poems using different prompts and formats. Registration is recommended.

Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m. April 15 at Huber Heights Branch. Enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and other activities that focus on poetry.

Teen DIY: Poetry Creation Station, 3:30 p.m. April 15 at Electra C. Doren Branch, 701 Troy St. Learn about, create, and share different forms of poetry.

Get Lit on Literacy, 6 p.m. April 16 at West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave. Create works of art while focusing on literacy, wellness, creativity, and workforce development through spoken-word poetry and media.

New Lebanon Branch Book Club, 10:30 a.m. April 28 at New Lebanon Branch, 715 W. Main St. Read and discuss I Thought I Heard a Cardinal Sing: Ohio’s Appalachian Voices, a poetry collection highlighting the cultural experiences of poets connected to Ohio Appalachia.

Teen DIY: Blackout Poetry, 2:30 p.m. April 30 at West Carrollton Branch, 300 E. Central Ave. Remix words from old book pages to create a poem, watch slam poetry, and share work.

Tween Poetry Adventure, 4 p.m. April 30 at Kettering-Moraine Branch, 3496 Far Hills Ave. Explore different forms of poetry. Registration required.

Open Mic Poetry Night, 6 p.m. April 30 at West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave. Patrons can register to share their poetry and talent.

For more information and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Fleurs de Fête fundraiser May 17

The 33rd annual Fleurs de Fête, Dayton History’s premier wine and gourmet food fundraiser, returns from 1-4 p.m. May 17 to Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd.

Held rain or shine beneath the stately sycamores of Carillon Brewing Co., this year’s event features hundreds of wines, gourmet fare from local restaurants, a popular wine pull, a Belgian Beer Garden, rides on the Carillon Park Railroad, live music from the Kim Kelly Orchestra, live oil painting by artist Bley Hack, an exhibit exploring the history of Miami Valley winemaking, and a silent auction featuring fine wines, curated gift baskets, one-of-a-kind experiences, and prizes from local businesses.

All proceeds benefit Dayton History, a privately funded nonprofit, in its mission to inspire generations by connecting them with the unique people, places, and events that changed the Dayton region and the world. Dayton History owns and operates Carillon Historical Park, Hawthorn Hill, and Patterson Homestead.

Tickets are $80 in advance, $85 day of the event.

For more information or tickets, call 937-293-2841, visit Arrow Wine or Carillon Historical Park, or buy online at shop.daytonhistory.org.

Library health programs scheduled

Dayton Metro Library offers a variety of health and wellness programs.

Premier Mobile Health Unit Visit will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 at the Main Library, The Center for Community Impact & Innovation, 215 E. Third St. Attendees can pick up diabetes education materials and receive free screenings for total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1C via finger stick (no fasting required). Registration required.

PD Care Partners Support Group will be from 1:30-3 p.m. April 10 at Miami Twp. Branch, 2718 Lyons Road. Meet with other caregivers of individuals with Parkinson’s disease to learn new information and share ideas and experiences.

For more information and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

TROTWOOD

Pop-up free meal service scheduled

Miami Valley Meals celebrated six years of nourishing the community on March 25. The nonprofit has continued to expand its services to meet the increasing demand for healthy, accessible meals in the Miami Valley community as food insecurity rates continue to rise. They will host a free meal distribution April 3 at City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood.

MVM is partnering with City of Victory Deliverance Church and SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center to host a pop-up meal distribution as part of its larger 6th year anniversary plans. The distribution, which is open to the public and intended for anyone who is in need of a meal, will be from 4-6 p.m. April 3 at 489 S. Broadway St.

Free frozen meals will be available to anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and brownie dessert and are fully prepared. Meals will be frozen and can be reheated in a microwave or oven.

SICSA will also be on site providing free pet food for cats and dogs.

For more information, visit miamivalleymeals.org.

REGION

Mobile mammography van in area in April

Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer.

The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

The following dates and times are open for appointments in April:

• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Corwin Nixon Health Center, 2351 Stanley Ave., Dayton

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Premier Health Primary Care Xenia, 2066 W. Main St., Xenia

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7 at Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia, 600 Aviator Court, Vandalia

• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9 at Liberty Family Medicine, 6615 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11 at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 at Jamestown Emergency Department, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15 at Monroe Medical Center, 35 Overbrook Drive, Monroe

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20 at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro

• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Alex Central Health Center, 5 S. Alexandersville Road, Miamisburg

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27 at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles

Mobile mammograms can be scheduled by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit premierhealth.com or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com .

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Registration opens April 8 for Safety Town

Registration for the Beavercreek Police Department’s Safety Town 2026 will open at 9 a.m. April 8, for a summer program designed to teach young children essential safety skills.

Safety Town is a four-day educational program for children entering kindergarten and first grade in the Beavercreek City Schools district. The program provides a fun, interactive environment where participants learn important safety concepts from Beavercreek police officers and guest speakers.

Topics include traffic safety, pedestrian and bicycle safety, fire safety, poison prevention, animal safety, stranger awareness, school and bus safety, proper use of 911, emergency preparedness and gun safety.

Two sessions will be offered in 2026: June 8–11 and June 15–18. Each session includes two daily time options, from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. All classes will be held at Ferguson Hall, 2680 Dayton-Xenia Road, located behind Beavercreek High School.

Class sizes are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is limited to children who have not previously attended Safety Town.

Safety Town is one of the city’s most anticipated youth programs, offering children an opportunity to build confidence, learn essential safety skills and develop lifelong safety awareness.

Registration will be available online at beavercreekohio.gov/safetytown.

BELLBROOK

Support center to host annual basket raffle fundraiser

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center (will host its Annual Basket Raffle fundraiser from April 20-26. Tickets go on sale April 20 along with a review of all baskets and raffle items, between the hours of 2-7 p.m. daily from April 20-24, and during the Annual Sugar Maple Festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25-26 at 46 E. Franklin St.

Tickets will again be available at $5 each or five for $20. A sampling of items includes King’s Island tickets, Woodhouse Day Spa, Beavercreek Pizza Dive, Florence Y’alls, The Belle of Dayton, LaComedia, Club Oceano, Watson’s, Kay Jewelers, and many more. More than 65 baskets and raffle items will be offered during the event with winners to be drawn on April 28.

The BSCSC offers a large choice food pantry serving neighbors in need with food, hygiene and cleaning supplies, pet food, and more. For additional information on the services or regarding the raffle, call 937-848-3810 or email cindy@bscsc.org.

DARKE COUNTY

GREENVILLE

High school art show awards ceremony April 21

Darke County Center for the Arts and the Anna Bier Art Gallery invite the community to celebrate the creativity and talent of local students at the Annual Darke County High School Art Show Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. April 21 in the theatre at St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. 4th St. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition showcases outstanding artwork from students representing all eight public high schools in Darke County, highlighting a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums. During the ceremony, $1,000 in prizes will be awarded, made possible through the support of the Darke County Foundation.

Awards will be given for 1st – 4th place in a variety of categories, as well as a Best of Show winner and several honorable mentions.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the public is invited to view the exhibit during special gallery hours:

11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24

10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25

For more information, visit darkecountyarts.org.

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