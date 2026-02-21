Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Sneak peek: what’s next in books

Every great story begins with a spark — a mystery, a moment, a meeting. Get a behind the scenes look at some of the most exciting and anticipated books in the next three months at Most Anticipated: New Book Release Preview 7 p.m. today at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave.

Attendees will also have the chance to place holds on the titles presented through the library’s catalog.

This program is open to ages 18 and older. To register or for more information about this or other Library programs, visit events.wclibrary.info.

Legends and Lore Returns to the Library

Ever wondered what it’s like to step inside a place with a past... and maybe even a few residents who never left? Come to a discussion with the Dayton Ghost Hunters Society as they explain their process including researching, investigating, and documenting possible paranormal activity from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 6060 Far Hills Ave.

They will be demonstrating the tools of their trade, recordings they have captured, and sharing the grounding rituals and protective prayers that keep their team safe. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Registration is required.

DAYTON

Gem and Mineral Society offers youth and regular programs

A program for youth who might enjoy geology, fossils, minerals, rocks, or learning through hands-on activities is being offered by the Dayton Gem and Mineral Society, 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Dayton Area Board of Realtors, 1515 S. Main St. Admission is free.

Offered through the Future Rockhounds of America and supported by the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies, the educational and hands-on opportunities include badge program, newsletter, Junior Volunteer Award, rock exchange, and more.

The regular monthly program will follow at 7 p.m., with club member Greg Brown, a geologist, presenting an overview of mineral and fossil stamps from around the world. He will have matching specimens from his collection for inspection.

Enter on the west side of the building. The meeting room is downstairs.

The club meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, except for a summer picnic and winter holiday party, at the Dayton Area Board of Realtors, 1515 S. Main St. Membership is $15 per person or $20 for the family to participate in field trips to quarries, receive the club newsletter, and have access to a members-only Facebook page.

Woman’s club to host Memory Health program

The Dayton Woman’s Club will present the Speaker Series" Memory Health: Even Elephants Forget Sometimes," from 5:30-7 p.m. March 5 at 225 N. Ludlow St.

We’ve all had that moment — walking into a room and forgetting why. Misplacing keys. Searching for a word that’s right on the tip of your tongue. Memory is at the heart of who we are. It connects our past to our present and shapes how we move forward. So how do we protect it?

Join Dr. Cathy Rosenbaum for an eye-opening and practical conversation about memory health. Attendees will learn:

The difference between normal forgetfulness and concerning memory changes

Reversible vs. irreversible causes of memory loss

Medications that may interfere with memory

The truth about prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, and supplements

Evidence-based lifestyle strategies that support brain health

The club is open to the general public.

For more information or tickets, go to daytonwomansclub.org.

Camp Connect to highlight summer camp programs

Dayton Mall will host Camp Connect, a community-focused event highlighting local summer camp programs. Happening from noon to 3 p.m. March 7, families can explore a wide range of offerings, including sports, arts and crafts, academics, and enrichment activities, all in one convenient location.

Attendees can meet camp representatives face-to-face, review program details, learn important dates and registration information, and enter for a chance to win a camp-ready backpack.

For more information or participation details, contact mallevents@hullpg.com.

Reimagined Conservation Kids programs allow families to learn

MetroParks educators are offering families a chance to choose their own adventures and connect to the natural world during its newly restructured Conservation Kids programs. Programs are now free for children ages 3-13 and cover a variety of nature education topics.

Conservation Kids programs put youth on the path to better understanding nature and its importance, learning how fun it is to play and be active outdoors, and helping family and friends do the same.

Families can decide how they want to be challenged, take action to protect nature and lead others by creating their own goals while attending Conservation Kids’ nature-led programs.

Those who wish to participate by:

Register to participate in a Conservation Kids program at metroparks.org/programs.

During the program, families will receive a Conservation Kids goal tracker to help track their progress.

After each experience, kids will earn a stamp in their goal trackers for participating.

Families are encouraged to set a goal with guidance from MetroParks program staff. One goal is set per program.

Children take ownership of achieving their goals and celebrate their progress by checking the “completed” box.

Once all goals are completed, participants officially become Conservation Kids and can choose an official hat or backpack.

For children who want to take an even more immersive experience, MetroParks educators offer Conservation Kids Pro opportunities periodically through the seasons. These longer programs encourage kids to get wet and muddy, while also growing skills and receiving tools to take home to help continue exploring.

Older youth ages 10-17 can participate in Conservation Leaders programs, which allow older youth to explore Dayton’s local ecology and gain an understanding of local environmental issues. These conservationists also volunteer, taking part in hands-on experiences with MetroParks conservation professionals and leading programs alongside naturalists

While there is a fee associated with Conservation Kids Pro and Leaders programs, MetroParks Access to Nature Financial Assistance, funded by the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, is available to qualifying Montgomery County residents.

For more information, go to metroparks.org.

COUNTY

HEAP application now available

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and the Ohio Dept. of Development want to remind older Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for a household of up to eight members and 60% of State Median Income for a household of nine or more members to pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Older Ohioans may go to their local Area Agency on Aging office for help with assembling the required documents and completing their HEAP application. They may also visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online or to download a copy of the application.

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31.

For more information or assistance with applying for a HEAP benefit, visit miamivalleycap.org.

To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider, call 800-282-0880 or visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

MIAMI COUNTY

PIQUA

College to feature ceramic sculpture exhibition

The Edison State Community College Art Department will feature the ceramic sculptures of Brandon Lowery during its March exhibition. The department will display the exhibit, “Diamond in the Rough,” in the Anne Vaccaro and David Myers Gallery at the Piqua Campus during normal campus hours from March 2-27.

Lowery was born and raised in Dayton. In 2016, he received his Master of Fine Arts with a concentration in ceramics from Miami University.

TROY

Animal shelter to receive grant

The Miami County Animal Shelter is set to receive a $7,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for pets.

Miami County Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to protecting the health and safety of the public by enforcing the Ohio Revised Code, reuniting lost pets, and rehoming adoptable pets with humane care and responsible adoption serving Miami County. For more information, visit miamicountyohio.gov.

Utility department may be unable to provide pennies as change for cash transactions

Due to the U.S. Treasury Department’s discontinuation of pennies, the City of Troy Utility Billing and Collection Department may not be able to provide pennies as change for cash transactions.

Those planning to pay a utility bill in cash, is asked to note that any overpayment in increments of less than five cents will be credited toward their next bill. Customers also are welcome to pay in exact change.

WARREN COUNTY

DEERFIELD TWP.

District at Deerfield getting more restaurants

In an announcement on Facebook, Deerfield Twp. said The Eagle with CityBird and Pepp & Delores will be joining the District at Deerfield.

The location for Pepp & Delores will be its second. It is part of the Thunderdome Restaurant Group and features handmade pastas and other Italian specialties.

Thunderdome originally said the space in the District would be Eagle Food & Beer Hall and Bakersfield, but pivoted to Pepp.

The Eagle will be paired with CityBird, a chicken tender concept. There are seven Eagle locations in five states. Locally, The Eagle is in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood.

“These Thunderdome restaurants join 101 Craft Kitchen, PINS Mechanical, 50 West, and Jeni’s Ice Cream at the impressive $150 million development,” states the post by Deerfield Twp. “Construction begins in a month, with the both businesses opening sometime in the third quarter of 2026. Together, they will employ 200 people.”

The District at Deerfield is at 5117 Parkway Drive. It is a mixed-use property with restaurants and residences developed by Silverman and Company, Inc.

MASON

Library to host book sale

The Volunteer Friends of the Mason Public Library will host a Book Sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 200 Reading Road.

Everything costs a quarter. Cash or check will be accepted for payment.

