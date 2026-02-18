Local Focus: Events going on in your community

Art gallery features work by artist through Feb. 28

The Centerville Art Gallery will feature the work of contemporary artist Emily von Stuckrad-Smolinski through the month of February. The exhibit may be viewed 24 hours a day at the Centerville Police Department, 155 W. Spring Valley Road.

Emily is a contemporary artist whose work explores the interplay between identity and nature. Utilizing a vibrant palette of pastels and oils, she creates captivating paintings that evoke the organic beauty of floral forms and natural landscapes.

In 2024, Emily had the honor of being selected to contribute to the team that decorated The White House for the holidays.

For more information, call 937-433-7151 or visit centervilleohio.gov.

DAYTON

University to hold conversation on civil rights movement

Local artist Bing Davis and University of Dayton alumnus Jack Marchbanks will hold a conversation on creativity, Black excellence and the civil rights movement at 6 p.m. today in Sears Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public.

The duo will share stories from their experiences in the Black cultural arts movement and ways jazz, poetry and visual arts have contributed to movements for social justice, self-determination and cultural recognition.

Marchbanks is the author of Art and Activism: Jazz Artists and Writers in the Civil Rights Vanguard and a host of “Jazz Sunday” on WCBE radio since 2007. He also served the Ohio Department of Transportation for more than 20 years, including as director.

A prominent figure in the art world through solo exhibitions from Harlem to Ghana and beyond, Davis served on the faculty at Central State University for 20 years, directing the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center. He also was an artist-in-residence at the University of Dayton and Wright State University. President of the board of directors of the National Conference of Artists, Davis has received the Ohio Art Educator of the Year Award.

For more information, email mhallett1@udayton.edu.

Library celebrates America 250

Dayton Metro Library will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with yearlong programs highlighting Ohio history.

Preschool STEAM Storytime, 1-2 p.m. today at Wilmington-Stroop Branch. Celebrate American 250 by exploring February’s theme of innovation through bridge-building activities.

From Page to Screen: Beloved, Morrison, and Memory Reception, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Main Library, Bassani Theater Off Third, 3rd Floor. This opening reception for From Page to Screen: Beloved, Morrison, and Memory – America 250 offers an opportunity to gather, connect, and enjoy light refreshments. Presented in partnership with the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. Registration suggested.

From Page to screen: Beloved, Morrison, and Memory – America 250, 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Main Library, Bassani Theater Off Third, 3rd Floor. Reflect and engage in conversation as segments of Beloved (Rated R), based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Ohio native Toni Morrison, are shown and discussed by guest panelists and the audience. Discussion may explore the film’s major themes, its relationship to the novel, and its cultural impact. Registration is required.

American Threads Book Club, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Wilmington-Stroop Branch. In alignment with February’s theme of ingenuity and innovation, read Made in Ohio by Conrade C. Hinds, which highlights the inventors, ideas, and industries that helped shape Ohio and modern America, then gather for discussion.

Finding Funding for Small Businesses, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at Kettering-Moraine Branch. Learn about the top three funding sources for small businesses and the tools available to find local and national funding options. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. March 4 at Miamisburg Branch. Celebrate America with stories, songs, and fun activities.

Ohio Goes to the Movies: Twilight Zone: The Movie, 2-4 p.m. March 7 at Southeast Branch. Watch Twilight Zone: The Movie (Rated PG) and celebrate Ohio’s connection to Dayton native actress Nancy Cartwright.

For more information and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

KETTERING

Children’s choir needs your vote

Kettering Children’s Choir is honored and excited to be selected as a finalist for a $10,000 GBU Foundation Community Builder Award.

The seven finalists are now entering the voting phase. Public voting will take place through 11:59 p.m. ET Feb. 28. Community members are encouraged to support KCC by going to gbu.org/foundation and voting for KCC in the Community Builder category.

A voter does not have to be a member of GBU to be able to vote.

MIAMISBURG

Historical society kicking off ‘America 250′ events

Come hang out with the Miamisburg Historical Society as they kick off their “America 250” events for 2026. They will host “Living History Talk: Clothing of the Revolutionary War Era,” from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Miamisburg Historical Society Center, 35 S. 5th St.

The evening program will feature three speakers with hands-on experience in researching and recreating period attire. John Warrington and Richard Dils will discuss military uniforms they have created from the era, including the research and decision-making behind the full ensemble—uniform pieces, appropriate accessories, and the real-world considerations that come with working alongside a group of historical re-enactors.

Following their presentation, Dana Gagnon will focus on women’s clothing of the Revolutionary War period, including materials, styles, construction, and finishing. Dana will close with “bare-bones” guidance for those interested in beginning their first reenactment outfit with practical, foundational pieces: women’s shifts, petticoats, and shortgowns; men’s shirts, trousers, and waistcoats.

MHS will also share information about a series of optional, hands-on workshops for anyone interested in creating their own garments for upcoming community programs. These items can be worn for many America 250 events, participation in local activities such as the parade, or during MHS “First Sunday” events at Heritage Village.

Workshops to be led by Dana Gagnon are proposed for Feb. 28, March 21 and April 4 at the Miamisburg Historical Society Center. There is no admission cost for the talk or the workshops. Workshop participants should plan to bring minimal materials; for example, attendees interested in making a basic shift or shirt will want to bring white, 100% cotton cloth. Additional material needs for later sessions will be discussed at the talk and again at the first workshop. Donations may be requested to support shared supplies such as sewing machine use, thread, and needles, but donations are not required.

No RSVP is required for the February 26 talk. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide RSVPs for the workshops during that event.

For more information, call 937-859-5000 or email heritagevillage@historicalmiamisburg.org.

GREENE COUNTY

FAIRBORN

Wright State names new dean of the Raj Soin College of Business

Wright State University has named Rajneesh Suri the dean of the Raj Soin College of Business, effective July 1.

Suri joins Wright State from Drexel University in Philadelphia, where he most recently served as senior vice provost for academic industry partnerships and founding academic director of the Drexel Solutions Institute and the Innovation Engine.

Previously, at the LeBow College of Business, Suri held multiple senior leadership positions, including vice dean, vice dean for research and strategic partnerships and associate dean for research.

A professor of marketing, Suri is widely recognized for teaching excellence and student learning at both the institutional and national levels, and is an accomplished researcher in pricing, consumer behavior and neuroimaging.

Society of American Military Engineers scholarship opportunities

Applications are now available for a number of scholarships supported by the Society of American Military Engineers Kittyhawk Post.

The Kittyhawk Post grants scholarships annually to encourage students in the Post’s region (Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky) to pursue careers in fields related to the society’s mission - engineering, architecture, construction, facilities management and environmental management/science. The program is designed to cover all levels of post-high-school education to include bachelors and graduate degrees. The number and value of scholarships awarded may vary from year to year. Grants are unrestricted, and they are usually offered in the $1,500 to $2,000 range, as funds allow.

Scholarships are open to all qualifying local students whose applications are received by the April 1, deadline. The Post’s Major General Barnes, April Lewis, and sustaining member scholarships assist current undergraduate students and 2026/27 entering freshmen in fields related to the society’s mission including engineering, architecture, construction, facilities management, and environmental management/science. The Post’s Timothy Curtis scholarship is designed to aid students with at least one year of full-time work experience who are returning to school to pursue a degree in a supported career field or to make a career change into these fields.

For more information or applications, go to same.org/kittyhawk/ or email kittyhawkpost@gmail.com.

XENIA

County Farm Forum meeting planned

The meeting of Greene County Farm Forum will present “Drones in the Sky,” Monday in the Union Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road.

Ethan Harr is a sixth-generation farmer from west central Ohio. He lives on a crop and livestock farm where he has a crop rotation of corn, soybeans and wheat followed by cover crops. Outside of the farm, Ethan operates an aerial application company called J.E.T Aerial Agriculture where he specializes in drone sales, service, and parts. Ethan also provides fungicide applications and interseeding cover crops in standing crops.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. For those interested, a meal costing $15 per person will be served followed by the program at approximately 7 p.m. To make a meal reservation call or email Paul Ayres by Friday if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting.

To contact Paul Ayres, call 937-352-6379 or email payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public.

