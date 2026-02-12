Local Focus: Events going on in your community

Hearts Across American invites people to send valentines

Most people send Valentine’s cards to the same handful of people every year. The Courtyard at Centerville is flipping that script by inviting friends, families, schools, and communities from across the country to fill their residents’ mailboxes with cards, notes, and reminders that love travels farther than anyone thinks.

The assisted living and memory care community launched its Hearts Across America campaign to help residents receive Valentine’s cards from people nationwide. A simple card, a kind note, or a fun fact about the sender’s hometown can brighten a resident’s day and show them they’re remembered.

Send Valentine’s cards to residents of The Courtyard at Centerville. Include a Valentine’s card with a kind note or a fun fact about your hometown. Individuals, families, schools, and community groups nationwide can participate. Mail to The Courtyard at Centerville, 10400 Randall Park Drive, Centerville, OH 45458

“We wanted our residents to open their mailboxes and see proof that people from all over care about them,” said Dawn Walker, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing of The Courtyard at Centerville. “A card from Alaska or Texas or Florida creates this genuine connection. Our residents get excited learning about places they’ve never been and knowing someone thought of them. That’s what Valentine’s Day should be.”

The campaign welcomes schools looking for service projects, families teaching kindness through action, and anyone who wants to send a little happiness through the mail.

Sneak Peek: What’s next in books

Every great story begins with a spark — a mystery, a moment, a meeting. Get a behind the scenes look at some of the most exciting and anticipated books in the next three months at Most Anticipated: New Book Release Preview 7-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave. Attendees will also have the chance to place holds on the titles presented through the library’s catalog.

This program is open to ages 18 and older. To register or for more information about this or other Library programs, visit events.wclibrary.info/ .

DAYTON

Valentine’s Day dance party planned

Flippin’ Sweet Valentine’s Day Dance Party will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beavercreek VFW 8312, 2389 Dayton Xenia Road.

This event blends nostalgia, humor, and community connection. Instead of traditional Valentine’s dinners, this offers adults and families a playful, inclusive night filled with throwback music, tater tots, thrift-store fashion, and of course the iconic “Canned Heat” dance moment.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and Facebook at Wellspring Healing Studio.

Nominations open for Hall of Fame Induction

The Engineering and Science Hall of Fame of Dayton, OH announced that nominations are open for the 2026 class of inductees. The community is invited to submit nominations recognizing individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in engineering and science have had a lasting global impact.

The 2026 Induction Event will be held Nov. 11 at the historic Engineers Club of Dayton, 110 E. Monument Ave.

Established to honor those whose contributions have transformed society, the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame highlights extraordinary pioneers in fields ranging from aerospace and physics to biomedical engineering and technology development.

Community members, organizations, educational institutions, and industry partners are encouraged to nominate candidates who exemplify excellence, discovery, and innovation. Nominees may come from any discipline within engineering or science, and their contributions should reflect global, long-term significance.

Nominations can be submitted through the official website at eshalloffame.org/nominations/.

Candlelight brings a Valentine’s Day special

Candlelight, the series of live concerts presented by Fever, brings a romantic experience to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The concert will be at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21 at Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave.

The concert will feature a string quartet performing timeless love songs and iconic film themes, including “Unchained Melody,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” all reimagined in an intimate candlelit setting.

For tickets, go to feverup.com/m/147948.

Women’s club to host historical presentation

The Dayton Woman’s Club will present “From Dayton To the World: Inventions That Changed History,” 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 19 at 228 N. Ludlow St.

Join for a captivating presentation by Andrew Hershner exploring the innovations that gave Dayton its reputation as the original Silicon Valley.

While iconic figures like the Wright brothers, Charles Kettering, and Edward Deeds are part of the story, this program goes further, shining a light on the lesser-known inventions and innovators whose work quietly and profoundly reshaped everyday life around the globe.

Yes, men are welcome at The Dayton Woman’s Club. Although the name suggests otherwise, the club is open to the general public.

Admission is $15 per person. Meals for an additional $15 are available. Meals include choice of sandwich, soup or salad, dessert and drink. Wine, beer and soda will be available for purchase at the bar.

Library to host Civil Rights Legacy, Karen Houston Gray

Dayton Metro Library begins its fifth annual Social Justice Speaker Series with Montgomery Bus Boycott: 70 Years of a Family’s Legacy at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave.

Featured guest Karen Gray Houston will reflect on her family’s legacy in a movement that changed the nation. On the front lines of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Houston’s father, Thomas Gray, withstood threats and bombings alongside his brother, Fred D. Gray, a young lawyer who represented Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Claudette Colvin.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, and raised in Cleveland, Houston is an award-winning broadcast journalist. She worked in radio and for several television stations along the northern East Coast, including in Washington, D.C. Gray is the author of Daughter of the Boycott: Carrying on a Montgomery Family’s Civil Rights Legacy.

A book signing will follow Houston’s program. Adults and teens are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

TROTWOOD

City to host Black History Month Expression Contest

The City of Trotwood will host a student arts expression contest, including but not limited to music, visual arts, and performing arts, to commemorate Black History Month.

Students in grades 3-12 from all schools within the City of Trotwood are encouraged to submit an original expression piece of their choice, inspired by the theme: “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” Submissions will be divided into three groups: 3rd-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. There will be nine winners total, three winners selected from each group. Winners will receive a cash prize, an award of excellence, and recognition on March 2 during the monthly city council meeting.

Entries must be submitted via email to chwheeler@trotwood.org by Feb. 16. submissions must be original work and include the student’s name, school, grade and parents’ contact information.

For more information, call 937-854-7228.

KETTERING

Cycling series today

Winter Cycling Series “E-bikes,” will be 6-7 p.m. today in the Charles Lathrem Senior Center, Library, 2900 Glengarry Drive.

Learn what types of e-bikes are available, how they work, local laws and best practices. See how an e-bike can help you go farther, faster and get more out of your ride.

The 30-minute learning sessions, on a variety of bicycling topics, are presented monthly utilizing the expertise of local cycling experts, followed by an additional 30 minutes for question and answer, live demonstration and hands-on learning.

For more information or to register, go to playkettering.org.

COUNTY

Recycled Art Contest opened

Montgomery County Environmental Services announced the opening of the 2026 Recycled Art Contest. The contest is open to all Montgomery County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students may participate as individuals or in teams of two to four, creating original sculptures made primarily from reclaimed or reused recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, cardboard and metal. All artwork must be designed and built by students.

Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in both Individual and Team categories across the following grade divisions: grades K–3, grades 4-6, and grades 7-12.

Recycled art entries will be judged on the percentage of recyclable materials used, originality, design and artistic impact and complexity of the sculpture.

Registration for the 2026 Recycled Art Contest is due by April 15. Recycled art entries must be dropped off from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 30 at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Parkway.

The awards ceremony will take place May 2, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Participants must remove artwork following the ceremony. Attendees are invited to enjoy the Boonshoft Museum after the ceremony.

For complete contest rules and to register for the contest, visit https://bit.ly/RecycledArtContest2026.

GREENE COUNTY

YELLOW SPRINGS

Annual bike tour donated to charities

Following a successful year of fundraising and community participation, the Young’s Charity Bike Tour continues its mission of supporting vital local nonprofit organizations throughout the Miami Valley.

The Young’s Charity Bike Tour raised a total of $65,000 in 2025. Teams and individuals raised funds for the race, which took place on Sept. 6, 2025. The money raised benefits The Alzheimer’s Association, Breakthrough T1D, United Rehabilitation, and South Community Behavioral Health. The funds were distributed to the beneficiary nonprofits in early January.

Planning is underway for the 24th Annual Young’s Charity Bike Tour. Riders may choose a two-day ride on July 25-26, with mileage options of 51, 82, or 100 miles, or a one-day ride on July 26 with 24 and 38 mile routes.

MIAMI COUNTY

TIPP CITY

Veteran Banner program opened

The City of Tipp City announced the opening of the 2026–2027 Veteran Banner Program. Applications will be accepted to honor local veterans who have served the nation. Each banner features a veteran’s photograph, branch of service and years of service. Banner placement is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Complete program details, eligibility requirements and application materials are available at tippcityohio.gov. For more information, email batesj@tippcity.net or call 937-667- 8425.

TROY

Miami SWCD annual Tree Seedling & Perennial Sale

March 13 is the deadline to order from a selection of 23 tree species and eight perennial species during the 2026 Miami Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling & Perennial Sale. A person may order through regular mail, drop off your order or online at miamiswcd.org.

The Miami District office is at 1330 N. County Road 25A.

Pick up dates will be from 2-6 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8 at the Duke Lundgard Building on the Miami County Fairgrounds.

For more information, call 937-335-SOIL.

HOW TO SEND INFO

The Dayton Daily News publishes news items, community events and other notices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in Local Focus.