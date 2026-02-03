LOCAL FOCUS: What’s happening in your community

College to host daylong event for children

On Friday, Fortis College in Centerville will put kids’ smiles first by participating in the American Dental Association Foundation’s “Give Kids A Smile” program. The daylong event is part of a national initiative dedicated to helping children build lifelong oral health habits.

Students from the Dental Assisting program will lead interactive activities and hands-on demonstrations using teeth models to teach proper brushing and flossing techniques. Attendees can also take part in oral screenings, X-rays, fluoride applications, and other preventive and restorative services. Participants will receive oral hygiene products and samples to take home, while learning practical tips to maintain a healthy smile.

The ADA Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile program was launched nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children.

The event will be hosted from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Fortis College in Centerville campus, 555 E. Alex Bell Road. For more information, visit fortis.edu.

DAYTON

Celebration Chorus spring session begins Feb. 10

The Dayton Celebration Chorus, sponsored by the University of Dayton Office of Special Programs and Continuing Education, invites adults of all ages who love to sing to join the 2026 Spring Session. The rehearsal sessions begin Feb. 10, include a choral workshop in early March with Dr. Andrew Hohman from Sinclair Community College, and end with scheduled concerts in early May at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts on the UD campus and at St. John’s Lutheran Church. There is no audition to join. The choir is particularly interested in increasing its number of tenors and basses.

Rehearsals take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in St. John’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of 5th and Ludlow Streets. Parking is available in the church lot with direct entrance into the rehearsal space.

For more information, go to continuingeducation.udayton.edu or call 937-229-2347. Registration may be done online or with a paper registration form at the first rehearsal.

Humane society to visit library

Dayton Metro Library will host the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a program focused on animal welfare, community services, and ways to support pets and their owners.

Paws and Purpose: Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be 2-3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Miami Twp. Branch, 2718 Lyons Road. Discover how the society protects, rescues, and finds homes for animals in need. Learn about their work in adoption, cruelty prevention, and community outreach.

The program is intended for adults and require registration. For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Nominations accepted for Soin Award for Community Impact

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2026 Soin Award for Community Impact. Nominations are being accepted through 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Nominees must be a current member of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, go to daytonchamber.org or call 937-226-1444.

HUBER HEIGHTS

City announced grant program award recipients

The City of Huber Heights announced the recipients of its 2025 Economic Development Grant Program, awarding a total of $125,000 to local businesses and nonprofit organizations that contribute to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and community representation.

The Economic Development Grant Program is funded through the City’s Transformational Economic Development Fund, which is supported by revenue generated from the sale of city-owned property and lease agreements. No income tax revenue was used to support this program.

2025 grant recipients are:

Matching Grant – Local Match for County & State Grants: HighTec Industrial Services – $15,000. HighTec Industrial Services specializes in water blasting and environmental services. Grant funds will support the relocation and establishment of its new corporate headquarters in Huber Heights.

Small Business Grant: TJ Chumps – $12,500. Funds will support front-entrance and property improvements, including landscape restoration and erosion control.

Nonprofit Grant: Caterpillars to Butterflies – $12,500. Funding will support a Summer Autism Respite and Job Creation Initiative benefiting individuals and families affected by autism.

Women- and Minority-Owned Business Grants (two awarded):

• Huber Heights Floral – $12,500. Grant funds will support business expansion, online sales growth, and employee retention.

• Fast & Neat Services – $12,500. Funds will be used to upgrade cleaning equipment and hire part-time staff.

Veteran-Owned Business Grants (two awarded):

• Lady J Beauty – $15,000. Funding will support space improvements, signage, and inventory.

• Diamond Daiquiris – $10,000. Funds will support the purchase, buildout, and launch of a second food truck specializing in Southern flavors.

For more information about the Economic Development Grant Program, visit hhoh.org.

COUNTY

Owners reminded to register dogs for 2026

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is reminding dog owners that the deadline to register pets for 2026 is Saturday. Owners who fail to license their dogs by the deadline may face penalty fees, doubling the cost of the license.

Ohio law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed annually through their county auditor’s office. License fees are $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs.

Dog licenses provide legal proof of ownership and are a critical tool in reuniting lost pets with their families. Licensed dogs are held at ARC for 14 days, compared to three days for unlicensed dogs. Licenses can also be traced year-round, increasing the chances of a safe return home.

Dog owners can purchase or renew licenses online, by mail or in person at the auditor’s office, ARC or at select license locations throughout the county.

For more information or to purchase or renew your dog’s license, visit mcohio.org/dogs.

KETTERING

Cycling series on e-bikes Feb. 12

Winter Cycling Series “E-bikes,” will be 6-7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Charles Lathrem Senior Center, Library, 2900 Glengarry Drive. Learn what types of e-bikes are available, how they work, local laws and best practices. See how an e-bike can help you go farther, faster and get more out of your ride.

The 30-minute learning sessions, on a variety of bicycling topics, are presented monthly utilizing the expertise of local cycling experts, followed by an additional 30 minutes for question and answer, live demonstration and hands-on learning.

For more information or to register, go to playkettering.org.

Day of Caring Pancake Brunch celebrates years of community giving

Celebrating more than 30 years of service to the Dayton community, the annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will take be from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Shiloh Church United Church of Christ, 5300 Philadelphia Drive.

The event is one of several pancake brunches hosted at churches throughout the area. All ticket proceeds go directly to supporting efforts to help the homeless and the hungry in the Dayton community.

Guests will enjoy a hearty breakfast featuring hot sausages, pancakes, scrambled eggs, applesauce, coffee, and orange juice, along with the opportunity for fellowship and conversation with friends and neighbors.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 12.

A full list of participating locations can be found at dayofcaring.us.

GREENE COUNTY

BELLBROOK/SUGARCREEK TWP.

Donations accepted for basket raffle

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center will host its Annual Basket Raffle fundraiser on April 25-26 during the Sugar Maple Festival. The center is accepting raffle donations. Any donation of new items, event tickets, gift cards, or theme baskets are welcome.

Donations can be mailed to PO Box 194, Bellbrook OH, 45305, or delivered to the BSCSC at 46 E. Franklin St. during regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays or by appointment. Tickets for this year’s raffle will offered again at $5 each or five for $20.

The BSCSC offers a large choice food pantry serving neighbors in need with food, hygiene and cleaning supplies, pet food, and more. For more information, call 937-848-3810, or visit bscsc.org.

FAIRBORN

Marathon registration prices increasing Feb. 12

As winter rolls by and race training picks up, Air Force Marathon participants can save on 2026 entry fees if registering by Feb. 11.

Effective Feb. 12, registration for the full and half marathons will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K rise by $5. Prices for the “Aim High Challenge” series will climb by $15-$20 depending on the event.

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets are offered a $10 discount for the in-person full or half marathon and “Aim High Challenge” series, and $5 off the 10K or 5K.

Virtual race options are available for participants who wish to join from afar for the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K events. Prices will increase from $50 to $55.

The Air Force Marathon and Finish Line Festival will be Sept. 19. Racers can pick up their bibs and race packets Sept. 18-19 at the Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The gourmet pasta dinner, 5K and Tailwind Trot are scheduled for Sept 18.

For more information about race weekend, visit usafmarathon.com.

DARKE COUNTY

VERSAILLES

Center presents festive meal and concert

Darke County Center for the Arts’ will present Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson Feb. 12 at Hotel Versailles. A buffet meal prepared by Silas Creative Kitchen will be followed by the music of Annie and Pat.

Annie Sellick has been described as a singer who doesn’t just sing; she swings, shares her heart, and celebrates, all at the same time. Annie will be joined by her husband, guitarist/harmonica player Pat Bergeson.

The menu created by Silas for the dinner buffet includes roasted King’s chicken with seasonal pesto, roasted beef tenderloin, homestyle mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables plus Sycamore Bridge salad featuring mixed greens, blueberries, aged cheddar, candied pecans topped with honey champagne vinaigrette, house milk bread with honey sea salt butter, and for dessert, seasonal cheesecake bites. The buffet meal will be available from 5:30-7 p.m.; the music begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

Hotel Versailles is at 22 N. Center St.

All-inclusive tickets for the meal and show cost $75, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908, or online at darkecountyarts.org.

