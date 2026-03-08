Local Focus

Spring expo returns April 11

Homeowners and garden enthusiasts will find everything they need to kickstart their spring projects at the 2026 Centerville Spring Expo, presented by the Centerville City Beautiful Commission and The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township. The expanded event builds on the city’s spring seminar and offers a home-and-garden-style experience.

The Centerville Spring Expo takes place from 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to stop in throughout the morning to explore vendor exhibits featuring businesses from across Centerville and Washington Twp. The expo serves as a one-stop destination for home improvement ideas, landscaping inspiration and connection with local experts. Applications for businesses wishing to participate are available online through the Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp.

In addition to vendor displays showcasing the latest trends in home and garden design, the spring expo will feature three live expert sessions designed to educate and inspire.

Guests can register to win door prizes throughout the event. While not required, those wishing to attend the expert sessions should consider pre-registering to expedite their wait time upon arrival.

For more information, go to centervilleohio.gov.

DAYTON

Opening reception for art exhibit

The 40th Trimester New Work by Hannah Kasper opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 3325 Catalpa Drive. Exhibition runs Saturday through April 11. This exhibition and associated programming are partially funded by the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District in partnership with Culture Works.

For more information, go to thebluehousearts.org.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Powell Road to close for repair

A portion of Powell Road located west of Old Troy Pike will be closed for 11 weeks starting on March 16 and reopening on June 1.

The road will be closed in order to realign the existing road to provide a safer curvature in the road. Traffic will be detoured to Fishburg Road.

The residents living on that portion of the road within the closure area will be given access to their driveways during the construction.

KETTERING

Junior Optimists gather in Kettering

Over the weekend of Feb. 28-March 1, more than 80 children and adults met in Kettering for the 2026 Ohio District Convention for an overnight weekend. They were inspired by a visit from Optimist International president Tom Kendo, who is also a member of the Kettering Dor-Wood Optimists, and encouraged to continue the service work and projects by all of the individual Optimist and Junior Optimist clubs provide for their communities.

The local area is well represented in Junior Optimists, including Kettering residents Abigail Stidham and Zachary Stidham, who both sit on the International Board of Directors. In the Ohio District newly elected officers are Governor Dani Jones (Fairmont HS), Lt. Governor Hope Ennis (KMS), Secretary Ceci Spark (Van Buren) and Treasurer Nava Detamore (Van Buren).

This two-day event was organized and run by the Junior Optimists and included the children speaking and learning about different ways to be of service, how to organize and be a better club, making new friends, and working on a service project in conjunction with Blue Star mothers filling hundreds of bags of candy to bring a little joy to send to soldiers abroad. That is one of the multitudes of service projects kids do in their communities.

For more information about Junior Optimists and how to become involved, email ohiojunioroptimistdistrict@gmail or call 937-271-4308.

Holiday at Home Grand Marshal nominations are open

Nominate an outstanding citizen for Holiday at Home Grand Marshal for 2026. Applications are being accepted for nominees of persons from the south Dayton area to serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday at Home activities held over Labor Day weekend. If you know of a person who should be nominated, submit a brief biography and list their accomplishments, highlighting community involvement and a history of volunteerism.

Past nominees may be re-nominated. Nominees must be residents of the cities of Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood or West Carrolton; or the townships of Beavercreek, Miami, Sugarcreek, or Washington. The nominee for grand marshal may not be an announced candidate for an elective office between the time of the parade and Dec. 31 of that year. Address nomination letters to Patsy Martin, Kettering Holiday at Home, PO Box 292564, Kettering, OH 45429-2564 or go to holidayathome.org and click nominate. The nomination deadline is May 4.

MIAMISBURG

April Fool’s 5K race

The city of Miamisburg will host its annual April Fool’s 5K on April 1 at Community Park, 550 S. First St. The family-friendly running event will start and finish at the park, with check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the race starting at 6 p.m.

Participants who register by March 17 will receive an event shirt. Overall winners will receive medals. The entry fee is $25.

For more information or registration, go to playmiamisburg.com.

Beginner, intermediate tennis lessons for youth in Miamisburg

Beginner and intermediate tennis lessons will be from 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. April 21 at Sycamore Trails Park South, 1681 Maue Road.

The pros at South Regency Tennis Center will guide players in developing strong fundamentals, improving consistency, and building confidence on the court.

Participants should bring a water bottle and wear comfortable athletic clothing and shoes. Tennis balls and racquets are provided.

These lessons are for those ages from 5-14. The cost is $125 per person.

For more information or to register, visit playmiamisburg.com.

GREENE COUNTY

YELLOW SPRINGS

Mucher appointed to arts council board

Governor DeWine has announced the appointment of Cynthia S. Mucher to the Ohio Arts Council board for a term expiring July 1, 2028.

Mucher is an independent interior designer in Yellow Springs, and a graduate of Ohio University. Mucher is a long-time executive member of the Yellow Springs Historical Society and has served as treasurer of the Yellow Springs Youth Orchestra, Yellow Springs High School Theatre Arts, and Yellow Springs Library Association. Mucher, an avid gardener, is currently serving on the board of the Friends of the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden.

MIAMI COUNTY

PIQUA

Monthly luncheon planned for Wednesday

Join in celebrating America 250 at YWCA Piqua for the entertaining program “Talk Like a Colonist” at the monthly luncheon 11 a.m. Wednesday at YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St.

Ever wondered where odd, old sayings came from? During this unique, fun program, Ohio SAR 2025 President Steven J. Kaplan, dressed in his colonial attire, will share the origins of sayings like “raining cats and dogs” or “cost an arm and a leg.”

Lunch is served at noon for $8. RSVP your reservation by calling 937-773-6626.

TROY

Property taxes 101 program

Community members are invited to gain a clearer understanding of property taxes during an upcoming program at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Property Taxes 101: What They Fund in Our Community will feature Matt Gearhardt, Miami County Auditor, who will explain how property taxes are calculated, where those funds are distributed within the community, and address frequently asked questions from residents.

Topics will include exemptions, the appeals process, and other common concerns related to property valuation and taxation. This program offers a valuable opportunity for residents to receive reliable information straight from the source. Attendees will also have the chance to gain clarity on topics that can often feel confusing or complex.

The program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. March 24 and is open to adults. No registration is required.

For more information, visit tmcpl.org or call 937-573-2633. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St.

WARREN COUNTY

COUNTY

Heating assistance ends March 31

The Ohio Department of Development and Warren County Community Services, Inc want to help alleviate the burden of costly energy bills this winter and keep Ohio’s families warm.

Income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, those who have already been disconnected, individuals needing to establish new service, and those required to pay for a service transfer. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $56,262.50.

Last year, the Winter Crisis Program assisted more than 73,000 households in Ohio, providing $25.5 million in benefits.

Households serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio regulated utility must sign up for PIPP or another payment plan if there is still an outstanding balance on the utility bill after receiving assistance.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Warren County Community Services, Inc., Community Assistance, emergency HEAP. If a household has a disconnect notice, shut off, needs new service or has 25% or less bulk fuel/propane. An appointment must be made by calling 513-970-6737 press 1 or online at wccs.itfrontdesk.com.

For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, visit wccsi.org or energyhelp.ohio.gov.

‘Unlock Access to Capital’ Zoom class

The Warren County, Ohio Small Business Development Center will host a free webinar 10 a.m. March 18 to provide guidance and resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the complexities of securing capital and achieving long-term success. The webinar will share insights and tips on how to access capital and grow your business.

For webinar, go to zoom.us/j/84600245774.

