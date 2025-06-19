Local home sales continue slump, but median prices climbing

For the year, there has been a 7.75% decrease in homes sales in the Dayton area, with 5,371 transactions compared to 5,822 in the same period of 2024.

The median sale price for May increased by 6% to $265,000 from $250,000, and the average sales price similarly rose by 3.66% to $300,485, according to Dayton Realtors

The year-to-date median sale price increased significantly by 9.52% to $230,000, while the average sales price rose by 3.57% to $282,605.