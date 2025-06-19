Local home sales continue slump, but median prices climbing

Homes sales continued to slump in the Dayton region in May.
In May, sales were down 3.37% compared to the same month last year, with 1,346 transactions compared to 1,393, according to data supplied by Dayton Realtors for Miami, Greene and Montgomery counties.
For the year, there has been a 7.75% decrease in homes sales in the Dayton area, with 5,371 transactions compared to 5,822 in the same period of 2024.
The median sale price for May increased by 6% to $265,000 from $250,000, and the average sales price similarly rose by 3.66% to $300,485, according to Dayton Realtors
The year-to-date median sale price increased significantly by 9.52% to $230,000, while the average sales price rose by 3.57% to $282,605.
