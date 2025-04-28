Local home sales decline as prices keep climbing in first quarter

Kelly McCormick, the organization’s president, told this news outlet that she is “not ready to say for sure” why the amount of sales are down, but added it may be the result of actual temperatures the past several months and not the economic climate.

“We had such a very cold winter in the Dayton market and I think that did slow home sales down significantly,” McCormick said. “I really think people held off.”

In addition, interest rates have remained high, she said.

“I believe that people are waiting to see, will they come down a little bit to loosen up the market, meaning that homeowners like myself would then put their houses on the market to buy something else,” McCormick said. “I think interest rates right now are a predictor. I’m hoping to see those kick down a little bit toward mid year.”

The average sales price year-to-date for the Dayton area is $276,988, which represented a 3.4% rise over 2024’s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, going from $225,000 through March 2024 to $235,000 through March 2025, a 4.4% increase.

The steady rise in the region’s home sales prices indicates a slight upward trend in home values, McCormick said.

Year-to-date listings in the Dayton area saw 3,683 listings, a 2.4% decrease from the figures submitted through March of last year, or about 1,228 listings a month.

Total available active inventory was 1,580 by the end of March and represented about one-and-a-half months’ supply of listings based on March’s pace of sales, Dayton Realtors said. A normal market inventory supply of homes is approximately three months, according to industry experts.

The downward trend in total home sales for the Dayton area for the first quarter was mirrored on the state level. During the first three months of the year, home sales activity was down 4.3% compared to January through March 2024, according to Ohio Realtors. Year-to-date sales reached 24,841, down 4.3% from the 25,963 homes sold a year ago.

The average sales price during the period this year is $284,881, a 5.8% increase from the $269,150 mark set a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

March helped fuel the year-to-date trends in the Dayton area, with a total of 1,058 transactions reported that month, a 10.7% decrease over March 2024, according to Dayton Realtors. Last month, which was the fifth consecutive month of declining year-over-year sales, also saw average and median residential sales prices continue to rise.

The average sale price for single-family homes and condominiums in March increased to $284,303, up 2.2% from last year, while the median sale price also improved, reaching $241,050, also up 3.4% from last year. There were 1,482 new listings added in March, up only 71 listings from 1,411 in March 2024.

Across Ohio, home sales in March 2025 reached 9,406, a 7.1% decrease from the 10,125 home sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in March reached $297,614, a 6.1% increase from the $280,541 mark posted in March 2024.

“While home sales dipped in March, we’re already seeing strong indicators that buyers and sellers are preparing to re-engage as we head into the spring homebuying season,” Ohio Realtors President Michelle Billings said in a statement. “With mortgage rates showing signs of stability and inventory gradually improving, we’re optimistic that the coming months will bring renewed energy and opportunity to the housing market.