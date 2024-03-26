Local job fair to have nearly 100 employees present

Nearly 100 employers from several industries, including the city of Dayton, Winsupply and Reynolds & Reynolds, will on hand for a career fair Wednesday, April 10 at Sinclair’s Dayton campus.
The free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in Building 12 on the first floor. The address is 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Parking is available on campus.
Employers are looking for candidates for part-time, full-time, seasonal and temporary positions, as well as internships and apprenticeships.
“The annual Sinclair Community College career fair is a valuable resource for job seekers of all experience levels,” said Christine Yancey, manager of Student and Community Engagement. “Attendees can explore career options, learn about company cultures, and make connections with potential employers.”
The event is hosted by the Sinclair Community College Student and Community Engagement Office.
About the Author