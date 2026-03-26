Local maker of Air Force C-130 cargo plane brakes lands $62M contract

This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract, the DOD said.

The ordering period ends March 31, 2030.

Orders will go to the Air Force, with the contract coming from Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support in Ogden, Utah.

Air Force C-130 pilots and crews have delivered supplies to warfighters throughout the Middle East during Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command stated this month.

In January, Collins Aerospace entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with a trio of companies to support production of wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

The deals were with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company.

Collins Aerospace’s wheels and brakes are on more than 30,000 commercial and military aircraft and are made in Troy, where the company has some 620 employees.

Collins’ wheels and brakes division is found in Troy, a facility that dates back to what had been a Goodrich plant when United Technologies acquired it in 2012.

The plant joined Collins Aerospace in 2018 after United Technologies split into three independent companies.