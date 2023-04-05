Local professor concerned pregnant athletes don’t know their rights

Sorensen first notified the NCAA there was a problem with the rules around women in college sports in 2003. In 2009, the rules were changed to allow athletes to keep their scholarships, even in the event of injury or pregnancy.

Women have some protections under Title IX, which bars schools receiving federal funding from discriminating based on sex in education. But Sorensen said some private, faith-based colleges and universities have declared themselves exempt from those rules through the Office of Civil Rights.

“I am really concerned that individual athletes and their parents lack knowledge of Title IX protections and lack knowledge of whether or not the college that the student is attending has claimed itself exempt from parts of Title IX,” Sorensen said.

But she said she has some hope: a study she coauthored, published earlier this year, found that pregnant college athletes are more likely to seek help when given information about Title IX.

Sorensen was part of a panel last week from Ithaca College full of women discussing the impact of the Dobbs decision on female college athletes specifically. Other experts, including two attorneys from the National Women’s Law Center and a sports historian professor at Pennsylvania State University, said there are still legal questions with how college women are treated after this decision.

Bayliss Fiddiman, director of educational equity and senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center, said a journalist reached out to her the day of the Dobbs decision and asked what the decision might mean for college women. She says the organization is still looking into what is happening at the state and federal levels.

“This is a new territory,” Fiddiman said. “We are all asking the same question right now.”