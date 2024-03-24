Local real estate: Oakwood home features 4 bedrooms, abundance of cabinetry

Formal entry is off the large covered porch with a stained bead-board ceiling and painted concrete floor. The porch is semi-private with the mature trees along the side yard and flowering trees accenting the front yard.

One inside, the living room stretches across the front of the house with four front-facing windows that are shaded by the porch and two side windows that flank the decorative fireplace. The fireplace has tile surround and a tile hearth with a wood mantel that matches the hardwood flooring that fills the living room. Just off to the left of the entrance and a step up is a guest closet and access to the divided staircase to the second floor. The staircase is filled with natural lighting as windows are at each landing.

Off the living room is the formal dining room with wainscoting and crown molding. A picture window has a window seat and the same hardwood floor from the living room continues into the dining room.

Accessible from both the living room and dining room is the kitchen with an abundance of oak cabinetry including a wall of pantry cabinets. Nestled near the entrance to the living room is a coffee station within the wall of pantry cabinets and closer to the kitchen is the refrigerator nook. Tucked within the kitchen and highlighted by a window is a built-in breakfast nook with two sets of bench seats and a table.

The kitchen design is a step saver with walls of cabinetry and counter space. A peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the breakfast nook but allows for a buffet area. Glass-panel doors accent some of the hanging cabinets. Above the sink is a garden box window. Tucked into a corner is a laundry chute. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Off the kitchen is a mudroom with the back door that opens to the patio driveway and semi-private back yard. Off the mudroom is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower, single-sink vanity with extended countertop and vinyl flooring.

Also off the kitchen is a door that opens to the basement stairwell and the back staircase to the second floor.

Four bedrooms, a full bathroom and a flexible room are located on the second floor. The staircase ends within a large hallway with a built-in linen cabinet and drawers. Two bedrooms have front-facing windows. The primary bedroom has a decorative fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and a single-door, walk-in closet. At the end of the hallway is a flexible room that has walls of windows to provide panoramic views of the backyard neighborhood. The room has hardwood floors.

The full bathroom has a tub/shower with an acrylic surround and whirlpool tub. The solid-surface sink and countertop is on an oak vanity with matching linen cabinet. The bathroom has a vinyl floor and a frosted window.

A door off the hallway opens to the walk-up attic which is floored and has two dormer window nooks.

The basement has semi-finished walls and flooring with glass-block windows. Part of the basement is set up as a recreation room area while an unfinished room has the home’s mechanical systems and a work bench. Another unfinished area is the laundry room with wash tub and folding counter.

The house has an updated furnace installed in 2021 and the hot water tank was new in February 2023.

FACTS

Price: $459,000

Open House: Noon-2 p.m. today, March 24

Directions: Far Hills Road to East Dixon Avenue

Highlights: About 2,216 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, breakfast nook, pantry cabinets, granite countertops, sun room, jetted tub, updated bathrooms, 2 decorative fireplaces, basement, glass-block windows, walk-up attic, HVAC 2021, hot water tank 2023, 3-car detached garage, shared driveway

For more information:

Gary Karg

Sibcy Cline Realtors

513-442-9092

Website: SibcyCline.com/gkarg

