Local senator’s bill would require proof of citizenship for voter registration

It specifies that proof of citizenship could include current or expired Ohio drivers licenses or state ID; other states’ IDs or drivers licenses; birth certificates; current or expired U.S. passports; or certificates of naturalization.

“Securing Ohio’s elections must be our top priority. This bill will stop illegal immigrants from voting in our elections,” Antani wrote in a press release while criticizing President Joe Biden for allowing “an invasion of illegal immigrants into our country.”

“We must take every precaution to ensure they don’t vote in our elections,” said Antani, whose legislative proposals have skewed toward election integrity in recent months.

It is already against federal and state law for non-citizens to vote in local, state and federal elections. Antani’s bill aims to provide another layer of protection to ensure that non-citizens can’t improperly make it onto the state’s voter rolls.

A recent Dayton Daily News investigation found area officials say mistakes by Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices have resulted in some noncitizens being registered to vote when they get their state ID or driver’s license, including when the person says they are not a citizen.

Antani’s bill comes amid a flurry of attention on the potential issue of non-citizens voting in Ohio, which has been led by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The proposal comes shortly after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued six indictments against non-U.S. citizens — one of whom is reportedly dead — for allegedly illegally voting in Ohio elections. Those cases stemmed from a total of 138 allegations forwarded by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Antani’s bill also comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows Arizona’s proof of citizenship requirement to stand for those registering on Arizona state forms but forbids the state from denying those who registered on a federal form from voting for president or by mail. The legal battle over the law will continue in lower courts.

