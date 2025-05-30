Local sites will support hefty new defense contracts

Explore DeWine swears in new adjutant general

This modification procures hardware and systems engineering support for the Navy’s Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) system on Department of Defense aircraft, the DOD said.

LAIRCM is a defensive system for large transport and rotary-wing aircraft, such as the Air Force’s C-17. In 2022, the system was installed on 17 Air Force platforms for a total of some 1,300 aircraft, the Air Force Materiel Command said at the time. It is also flown on aircraft operated by foreign militaries.

Besides Tipp City, work will be performed in Illinois, California, Colorado and elsewhere.

The contract came from the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md.

And a Mason site will support Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, of Orlando, Fla., which was awarded $39.7 million modification to an existing contract, concerning the Infrared Search and Tracking Block II system’s infrared receiver and processor weapon replaceable assemblies, the DOD said.

Work will be performed in Florida, Missouri and beyond by February 2027. The contract came from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in China Lake, Calif.