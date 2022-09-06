Local, state, national strategies target teacher staffing concerns

Dayton Public Schools has been holding monthly job fairs to attract more workers, especially bus drivers. DPS chief of human resources David Harmon said the district also held weekly walk-in interviews during the summer.

“Both efforts have been successful,” Harman said. “We’ve seen excellent candidates come from both avenues.”

Harmon said the district was particularly looking for more intervention specialists (those who teach special education) and bus drivers.

A new paper from Brown University questions exactly how many K-12 teachers quit during the pandemic, arguing the data isn’t good enough to say exactly how many schoolteachers left. But it’s clear that there’s been a decline in the number of people going into the teaching profession, and many current teachers are frustrated with the teaching climate.

Ohio Department of Higher Education data shows a decline in the percentage of people getting degrees in K-12 education from public colleges. That number dropped from 9.6% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded in Ohio public universities in 2009 to 6.3% by 2018.

In that span, the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded across all fields rose from 38,493 to 49,963. But the number of education degrees went in the opposite direction — from about 3,700 a year through 2014, into a year after year decline that hit 3,180 in 2018.

Special education teachers and those who teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are particularly needed, according to ODHE.

Here are some of the local and state initiatives to get more people interested in teaching: