Local technology company rolls out first drone docking stations

A Washington Twp. technology company is celebrating the new production of its drone docking station, DroneDock, the first “drone airport” powered by a patented smart system.

During its first year of operation, StrixDrones’ manufacturing facility in Washington Twp. hired two assembly line technicians and subcontracted with local material suppliers, such as RAM Precision Industries and NCT Technologies Group, Strix said Monday.

StrixDrones says it has orders for more units and anticipates hiring 10 more employees.

The docking stations offer drones a secure place to land, shelter, recharge and download data, the company says.

The first units of the “Strix2100″ are rolling off the assembly line fulfilling an initial order from Spright, the drone solutions division of Air Methods Corp., which Strix said is building the only drone-based healthcare-specific delivery network in the nation.

“I knew Dayton was the ideal location for our only U.S.-based manufacturing facility and the cooperation we’ve received over the past year, especially from the Dayton Region Israel Trade Alliance (DRITA), Dayton Development Coalition, and the Entrepreneurs’ Center, supports that assumption,” Niv Aharoni, founder and CEO, StrixDrones, said in a statement. “Our drone airport is a game changer in the UAS industry for commercial and defense applications, and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished here.”

DroneDock can be deployed along borders to assist with national security and implemented during military missions. Other applications and sectors include agriculture, oil and gas, mining, sensitive infrastructure, and emergency and first responses.