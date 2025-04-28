Local universities plan graduation ceremonies beginning May 2

Below is a list of all the university commencements in the Dayton region in the next few months.

MAY 3

Wright State

Wright State will hold two spring commencement ceremonies in the Nutter Center:

Graduate Ceremony: Friday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Undergraduate Ceremony: Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Tickets are not required to attend, but graduates are asked to limit their guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating in the Wright State Nutter Center is first-come, first-served. Guests are limited to one clear bag per person and a small clutch bag for privacy.

Doors will open 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony. Guests should enter at gates 2, 3 and 4. The commencement ceremonies can be watched on Wright State’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The recorded videos will also be available on YouTube after the ceremonies.

MAY 9

Sinclair Community College

Sinclair will celebrate commencement on Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. at University of Dayton Arena located at 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45408. More details at: sinclair.edu/commencement

MAY 10

University of Dayton

UD’s undergraduate commencement exercises beginning at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 11, Mother’s Day, in University of Dayton Arena.

The University will confer approximately 500 master’s and doctoral degrees at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 10, also in University of Dayton Arena.

Central State University

Central State plans to hold commencement at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 10 at William Patrick Memorial Stadium.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also be livestreamed on Central State University’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Wilberforce University

Wilberforce University’s commencement is set for Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilberforce University Multiplex in Wilberforce, OH.

MAY 16

Edison State Community College

Edison State Community College plans to hold commencement Friday, May 16 at 1 p.m. at Charger Gymnasium at the Piqua Edison State campus, 1973 Edison Dr., Piqua, Ohio.

MAY 17

Miami University

Miami University will host its 186th Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. on the Oxford campus in Yager Stadium, rain or shine. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Tickets are not required.

Divisional recognition ceremonies will be held on Saturday afternoon and Sunday, May 18.