Local unsheltered population exceeds 2023 record high even as homelessness declines

“One person sleeping unsheltered is one too many,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Everyone deserves the dignity of a safe, affordable place to live. We remain committed to addressing homelessness with urgency, compassion and strategic action.”

In January, teams of workers traveled throughout Montgomery County to count the number of people sleeping in shelters or in unsheltered spaces like under bridges or in abandoned buildings.

2018 2019 2020 People in Shelter 499 528 593 Unsheltered Persons 51 49 49 Total 550 577 642

Unsheltered count on rise

Montgomery County continues to see an increase in the number of individuals sleeping unsheltered. This year’s count saw 111 people sleeping outside of shelters and homes, a nearly 21% increase from the 2024 count.

This marks a continued rise in unsheltered homelessness since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and remains well above pre-pandemic levels — in January 2020, the unsheltered total was 49 people.

Montgomery County received a waiver from HUD in 2021 and did not conduct an unsheltered count because of COVID-19.

Montgomery saw record-high numbers in 2023 for people taking up space in shelters and unsheltered people in Montgomery County, with 771 people being recorded in the annual count. During this count, 107 people were found in unsheltered spaces.

Gettysburg Gateway Shelter

This year’s total of 639 people, sheltered and unsheltered, reflects a decrease of 48 people compared to 2024.

The sheltered count included individuals and families sleeping in emergency shelters: Daybreak, Gettysburg Gateway Shelter for Men, St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Women & Families, Holt Street and the YWCA Dayton Domestic Violence Shelter.

Management of the Gettysburg Gateway Homeless Shelter for Men in Dayton will transition to Homefull by the beginning of July, according to county officials.

St. Vincent de Paul last year announced plans to cease operating the men’s shelter by July, citing financial challenges and an end to federal emergency relief.

The Montgomery County commission in March approved a proposal to have Homefull, Inc. take on operations of the Gettysburg Gateway for Men Emergency Shelter.

Homefull will be tasked with providing meals, maintaining the facility and more. Representatives of the nonprofit did not return a request for comment about its plans for Gateway.