Lockout of almost 300 Collins Aerospace workers in Troy continues

After receiving a “last, best and final offer” Feb. 16, UAW members voted 230 to 37 against a company contract proposal, the union said.

A spokesman for the Charlotte, N.C.-based company said earlier this week the plant is “open and operating as normal.”

“Collins Aerospace is prepared to continue negotiating in good faith with UAW Local 128 and seeks to reach an agreement that recognizes and rewards our employees’ contributions while allowing us to remain competitive,” company spokesman Al Killeffer said in an email to the Dayton Daily News earlier this week.

A message was left for Killeffer Wednesday.

This is the first lockout at the plant since the late 1960s, at least, Konicki said.

“People may think we’re on strike,” he said. “We’re not on strike. We’re wanting to go in. We wanting to work. We just don’t have a contract.”

The tally by which the contract was rejected is an indication that members did not believe the company’s offer was a “fair deal,” he said.

“We thought they would in good faith continue to negotiate so we could get something out,” he added.

Members appreciate local support, but they could use more water and more wood for burning, the president said.

Collins’s wheels and brakes division is located at 101 Waco St., in Troy, a facility that dates back to what had been a Goodrich plant when United Technologies acquired it in 2012.

The plant joined Collins Aerospace in 2018 after UTC split into three independent companies.