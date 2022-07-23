dayton-daily-news logo
X

Long-time art, art history professor at Wright State dies

Carol Nathanson

Combined ShapeCaption
Carol Nathanson

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

A long-time professor of art and art history at Wright State University has died.

According to a notice from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Carol Nathanson died on Thursday, which was confirmed by the university.

Nathanson began teaching at Wright State in 1979, and in 2009 she was awarded the Honors Teacher of the Year Award. The student who nominated her for the award said she had a real passion for art, giving it “a refreshing point of view with her enthusiasm and wit.”

ExploreWright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

She specialized in modern and contemporary art, especially American/British connections, the announcement said, as well as issues relating to women artists.

She had been retired for several years before she died, the university said.

The award announcement said that in addition to Nathanson’s professional publications and exhibitions, she served and consulted on many local and regional art boards, journals and panels. She also held an A.B. from Mount Holyoke College and a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University.

In Other News
1
Drawing tonight for $660M Mega Millions jackpot
2
Warriors on Wheels helps veterans one bike at a time
3
Gas prices drop, but vary by full dollar at stations in Dayton market
4
Patio of the Week: Coco’s Bistro
5
Air Force museum foundation appoints new CEO

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top