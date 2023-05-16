Longtime Air Force Museum director dies at 91

He oversaw some of the museum’s most significant changes, including the 1988 opening of the Modern Flight Gallery which houses the Korean War and Southeast Asia Galleries, the opening of the IMAX Theater in 1991, and the establishment of the institution’s first website in 1995, the museum noted.

“We are forever grateful for Uppstrom’s leadership and commitment to preserving the history and heritage of the U.S. Air Force and our nation,” the museum added.

Following high school graduation, he entered Pennsylvania State University and earned a degree in aeronautical engineering while participating in the Air Force ROTC program. He joined the Air Force in 1954, earning his wings that year.

He retired with the rank of colonel.

His Air Force career included assignments with Air Defense Command flying fighters on the east coast and Alaska and a tour in Vietnam where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star as well as other commendations.

Additional assignments included Bangkok, Thailand, as an advisor to the Thai Air Force and the Pentagon.

“Upon retirement he was able to continue his role as a flight instructor more actively at the Wright-Patterson AFB Aeroclub and later at MacAir into his 80′s when he concluded his flying career with more than 12,000 hours in his logbook,” his obituary says.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Guide Dogs for the Blind, St. Vincent de Paul, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, National Wildlife Federation, the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice, his obituary says.