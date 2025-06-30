Longtime educator is Franklin Fourth of July parade grand marshal

Over the course of Donisi’s career, she has held a variety of roles in the district, including teacher and assistant principal, and also served on the Board of Education.

She is a proud member of a multi-generational Wildcat family — her dad, husband, children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are all Wildcats, making her connection to the community deeply personal.

“We are blessed with the best here at Franklin,” she said. “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

Fourth of July activities also will include love music from the 2nd Wind Band, food, local vendors, and a kid zone with bounce houses and other activities.

The fireworks and drone show finale will begin at 10 p.m.