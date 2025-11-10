Loud noises, SWAT officers part of training in Germantown Wednesday

ajc.com

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

People in Germantown may see an increase in law enforcement officers and hear loud noises during training activities on Wednesday.

Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7034 Weaver Road and 6992 Weaver Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews will also be staged at Community Harvest Church at 6970 Weaver Road.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Team and other law enforcement officers will participate in training and be using marked and unmarked vehicles.

The training is focused on enhancing readiness, coordination and collaboration between public safety teams.

The public should not be concerned by the increased law enforcement presence and any noises related to training.

In Other News
1
Watch: Dayton glass blowing studio has ornament making classes — and it...
2
Police: 19-year-old in custody after threatening to ‘shoot up’...
3
Will you get a $2K Trump tariff dividend check? What you need to know
4
Turner on shutdown: ‘We need to have government working’; Landsman...
5
False shooting reported at Trotwood church ends with 1 in custody

About the Author