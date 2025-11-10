Loud noises, SWAT officers part of training in Germantown Wednesday

People in Germantown may see an increase in law enforcement officers and hear loud noises during training activities on Wednesday.
Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7034 Weaver Road and 6992 Weaver Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews will also be staged at Community Harvest Church at 6970 Weaver Road.
The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Team and other law enforcement officers will participate in training and be using marked and unmarked vehicles.
The training is focused on enhancing readiness, coordination and collaboration between public safety teams.
The public should not be concerned by the increased law enforcement presence and any noises related to training.
About the Author