Loud noises, gunfire sounds expected during police, fire training in downtown Dayton

People around downtown Dayton may see heavy police and firefighter presence and hear loud noises and simulated gunfire through Wednesday as the Dayton police and fire departments conduct training exercises.
The departments said that the exercises will be in the area of E. Second and N. Jefferson streets Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and added that they will be realistic, including mock victims.
According to the departments, this comes after fire crews trained on techniques for stabilizing crashed vehicles and extricating victims.
