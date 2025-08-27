Lt. Gov. Tressel puts coaching hat back on for Fairborn Intermediate School kids

Tressel was joined by former Ohio State and NFL Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who is acting as the Challenge Captain for the program.

“The Skyhawks here in Fairborn were so much fun,” Tressel said. “They were focused...Their enthusiasm was great. Now the key is going to be, will they keep that focus to give this a chance, so they feel better? And once they feel better, I think they’ll do this the rest of their lives.”

Tressel’s namesake challenge was created as part of an initiative by Gov. Mike DeWine to promote health and fitness for all Ohioans. The goal is to help students in fourth through eighth grade form their own healthy habits in fitness, sleep, and nutrition through setting goals, Tressel said.

“The governor tells us every day that he wants every Ohioan safe. He wants every Ohioan healthy. He wants every Ohioan reaching their God-given potential, and so much of your ability to be a good student or be a good friend or be a good citizen is how you feel,” Tressel said.

The initiative comes on the heels of President Donald Trump reinstating the presidential fitness test, though rather than the traditional gauntlet of sit-ups, pull-ups, and the (oft-dreaded) shuttle run, Ohio’s program gives children a menu of options to achieve their fitness goals.

“When we decided to have the challenge, we said, ‘Okay...how do we make this doable for everyone?’ Whether you’re a wheelchair, or you’re someone who’s been extremely active and you have a routine already, and everyone in between,” Tressel said.

The program also lets children set their own goals for healthy sleep, nutrition, and even focused reflection.

“(For) some people, it’s hard to run. Some people love to run, and we want them to challenge themselves on how many reps can they do, or how long can they do it, or how fast can they do it, or whatever....We want everyone to believe that it’s good for them and that it fits them,” he said.

This year’s challenge is a pilot program, Tressel said, begin on Sept. 8 and runs for 90 days, with plans to repeat the challenge in the spring.