Breaking: 2 in custody after stolen vehicle sting operation leads to chase in Huber Heights

Lucho: New mezcal and espresso bar brings Tex-Mex flair to Dayton Arcade

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
Aug 6, 2025
X

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade.

“We think there’s a need for it. We think that people love Tex-Mex Mexican food that is done well. That’s affordable. That’s fast. That has some flair to it,” said Charlie Carroll, who also owns Table 33.

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to expect

Lucho is soft opening 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks. After that, the restaurant will be open on weekends.

Guests can expect breakfast tacos such as:

  • El Mercado (chorizo verde, scrambled egg, roasted poblano, fried potato, queso fresco and cilantro crema)
  • Gringo Ranchero (scrambled egg, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo)
Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Lunch and dinner tacos include:

  • Taco de la Tierra (grilled cactus, black beans, huitlacoche crema, fried leeks and cotija)
  • El Norteno (adobo marinated pork shoulder, smoked onion, tomatillo salsa and crispy cheese skirt)

The restaurant is working with Arrow Wine to bring in 25 different tequilas and 25 different mezcals.

Drinks range from the Flor de Fuego with hibiscus-infused tequila, jalapeno, lemon and basil to the Cafe con Cuerpo with espresso, coffee liqueur, mezcal and Mexican vanilla.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: 2 new restaurant concepts to open in Dayton Arcade as Gather by Ghostlight closes

Gather’s coffee culture is moving forward

While the name and flavors may be changing, Lucho will still carry pieces of Gather’s coffee culture forward.

Shane Anderson, the owner of Gather who has more than 15 years of hospitality experience, is teaming up with Carroll and the Hospitalité Group as a creative officer for Lucho, Table 33, Tipp City Pizza and The Dessert Room.

“Shane helped breathe life into the Arcade. His ability to build meaningful spaces — through coffee, food and connection — has been invaluable,” Carroll said. “We’re excited to keep that momentum going with something completely fresh.”

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

The meaning behind the name

The name Lucho means “the struggle” or “the fight.”

“Everything about the restaurant industry the last five years has been a struggle, and you can see that in how many are going out of business,” Carroll said. “There’s something in restaurateurs and people in food and beverage — they are so committed to serving people that they rather risk losing it all than not having the opportunity to serve people.”

Lucho also serves as a nickname for the name Luis, which is the Spanish equivalent of Louis or Louie.

Carroll’s family used to have a Frenchie named Louie that had a big, strong personality and helped them through a really tough time. The dog died suddenly from a rare spine disease. He will be remembered through details at the restaurant, including the logo.

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

The Dessert Room

The Hospitalité Group is working on opening The Dessert Room, a nostalgic after-dinner destination focused solely on elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails, in the former gallery space of Gather.

“With The Dessert Room, we want dessert to get full-time attention,” Carroll said. “When people call into Table 33 and make a reservation for dinner, we will ask them if they want to eat at The Dessert Room as well.”

Guests can expect desserts their grandparents used to make such as apple pies, peanut butter pies, banana cream pies, banana splits, pineapple upside down cakes and much more.

The Dessert Room is expected to open in late September when Table 33 reopens its formal dining room.

MORE DETAILS

Lucho is located at 37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton.

For more information, visit luchodayton.com or the establishment’s Instagram page (@luchodayton).

ExploreNapales opens second location in Harrison Twp. with expanded breakfast menu

In Other News
1
2 in custody after stolen vehicle sting operation leads to chase in...
2
Man who died after Darke County crash believed to have medical event...
3
‘Consider people over profit’: Residents testify against proposed AES...
4
Community Gem: Dayton man a role model for helping communities
5
Sinclair updates EV technology workforce using federal grant

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.