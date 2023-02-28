Mad River schools to rehire retiring treasurer to three-year contract

RIVERSIDE — Mad River Local Schools is rehiring its retiring treasurer/chief financial officer.
The district’s board of education voted Monday night on a three-year contract for Jerry Ellender starting Aug. 1, according to the district.
Ellender’s retirement — effective Aug. 1 — was approved by the board in October 2022, according to district records. He was hired by Mad River in 2010 from Carlisle Local Schools, where he had been treasurer/CFO since 2007.
In the new contract, his annual salary will begin at $148,385 or an amount adjusted by the school board based on the salary schedule for the job, according to the contract. The board will provide Ellender’s “health, dental, vision, or other insurance benefits” as it does certified staff members, Mad River records show.
Ellender has been a Certified Public Accountant for 37 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from McNeese State University, according to Mad River records.
About the Author