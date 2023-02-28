BreakingNews
Woman fatally struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver in Dayton ID’d
Mad River schools to rehire retiring treasurer to three-year contract

Local News
By , Staff Writer
55 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Mad River Local Schools is rehiring its retiring treasurer/chief financial officer.

The district’s board of education voted Monday night on a three-year contract for Jerry Ellender starting Aug. 1, according to the district.

Ellender’s retirement — effective Aug. 1 — was approved by the board in October 2022, according to district records. He was hired by Mad River in 2010 from Carlisle Local Schools, where he had been treasurer/CFO since 2007.

In the new contract, his annual salary will begin at $148,385 or an amount adjusted by the school board based on the salary schedule for the job, according to the contract. The board will provide Ellender’s “health, dental, vision, or other insurance benefits” as it does certified staff members, Mad River records show.

Ellender has been a Certified Public Accountant for 37 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from McNeese State University, according to Mad River records.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

