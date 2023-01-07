Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights on Saturday morning

Huber Heights police say a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by an armed man Saturday morning in a Huber Heights apartment complex.
Crews were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to an apartment complex at the 7600 block of Mt. Whitney, off Taylorsville Road just east of Old Troy Pike, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
The suspect, a Black male in dark clothing wearing a ski mask, showed a firearm and stole the mail carrier’s mail bag, mail scanner and cell phone, police said.
The Postal Service worker did not report any injuries to police.
Officers found the mail bag, scanner and cellphone case in an apartment complex just east along Taylorsville, in the 7500 block of Mount Hood.
A police K9 was called in to track the suspect, but was unable to locate the man, police said.
The case remains under investigation by Huber Heights Police.