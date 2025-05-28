Breaking: ‘Major gas leak’ closes part of Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

A section of Old Troy Pike is closed in both directions due to a “major gas leak,” Huber Heights announced on social media Wednesday.

The city said the road was closed between Longford and Taylorsville roads, and asked residents to avoid the area.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.