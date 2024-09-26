‘Major gas leak’ in New Lebanon forces residents to evacuate homes

A “major gas leak” in a New Lebanon neighborhood is forcing residents to evacuate their homes.
The New Lebanon Police Department said the leak is on Hazelhurst Street between Lawson Avenue and Rosetta Street in a neighborhood to the south of U.S. 35.
Anyone who lives on Hazelhurst Street or on Holderman Place between Lawson Avenue and 491 Holderman Place was asked to evacuate their homes and leave the area.
The village offices and council chambers were opened as a shelter for those affected, the police department said in a social media post.
