Major Tipp City road to close for 3-4 weeks; Troy roundabout delayed

* All eastbound Ohio 571 traffic will be detoured north or south on County Road 25A to Blauser Drive or Harmony Drive, then onto Kinna Drive, and back to Ohio 571 eastbound.

* All westbound Ohio 571 traffic will be detoured onto Kinna Drive, then back to Ohio 571 via Blauser Drive or Harmony Drive onto County Road 25A.

Troy roundabout delayed

The construction of a roundabout at Adams Street, Riverside Drive and Staunton Road near Troy High and Junior High schools likely won’t move forward this summer as planned.

Troy City Council was told Monday, June 16, that work is expected to be delayed due to the need to relocate utilities.

City representatives will meet with Troy schools officials about what happens next, said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director. Among the options is building the roundabout in late fall or early winter, weather depending.

Councilman Samuel Pierce asked if waiting until summer 2026 could cause issues with funding from outside sources.

“We are looking at all angles,” Titterington said.