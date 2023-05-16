Major water main break leads to boil advisory for many blocks in Xenia

Xenia has issued a boil advisory after a “major” water main break in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The boil advisory includes areas both north and south of Main Street, just east of the center of downtown. The area is east of Columbus Street and south of Church Street, bounded by East Third Street to the south and Hoop Road to the east.
Residents who live within the area should use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food while the boil advisory is in place.
If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute then allow it to cool before using it. Residents also should not use water from any appliances connected to the water line, such as ice or water from the refrigerator.
Families with infants who drink formula should not use water from the tap to prepare bottles.
Xenia Public Service crews isolated the water main break this morning in the area of East Second and South Patton Streets, repaired the line and installed new valves, the city said.
Crews took the water main offline overnight, the city said, which interrupted water service for surrounding residents. Water service is currently being restored, the city said.
The city of Xenia will issue an update when the advisory is lifted.
About the Author