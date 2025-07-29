Breaking: UD’s Greater West Dayton Business Incubator selects Cornerstone home

Making Dayton Home: How immigrants shape the Dayton region

The faces of immigrants living in the Dayton area greet passersby traveling on Main Street. SYDNEY DAWES\STAFF

The faces of immigrants living in the Dayton area greet passersby traveling on Main Street. SYDNEY DAWES\STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Amid the ongoing debate over national immigration policy, the Dayton Daily News is launching a project to explore how the Dayton region was and is shaped by immigrants.

From business owners to health care workers, police officers, teachers and community volunteers, immigrants play vital roles in the Dayton region.

This series will look at what groups make up Dayton’s immigrant population and why they came here; how immigrants contribute to the local culture and economy; and how pathways to legal immigration can be improved.

Reporter Sydney Dawes is leading this coverage. Reach out to her at Sydney.Dawes@coxinc.com or 937-999-7040. Follow along with our coverage on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Bluesky.

Who is immigrating to the Dayton region, and why

Dr. Chi Adeliyi (left), the director of East Dayton Fellowship Community Development Initiatives, scoops food on her plate during a lunch hosted by Cross Over Community Development on May 13 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

More than 26,000 immigrants live and work in Montgomery County, making up roughly 5% of the county’s overall population.

Ohio has seen significant population growth — a 30% increase — among immigrants in the last decade.

Also, over the last decade Ohio has seen a huge increase in the senior citizen population. People 65 and older now outnumber children in more than a quarter of Ohio’s counties, according to new Census data.

Although foreign-born workers made up a small percentage of the county’s overall population earlier this decade, they represented 6% of its working-age population, 5.8% of its employed labor force and 10.9% of its science, engineering, technology and math workers, according to a 2022 report from the American Immigration Council.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

How a Congolese refugee embraced Dayton

Desire Ntwayingabo bows his head in prayer during a service at Penuel Church of the Nazarene in Huber Heights on Sunday, July 20. STAFF/SYDNEY DAWES

icon to expand image

Warfare in the Democratic Republic of Congo left Huber Heights pastor Desire Ntwayingabo little choice but to flee his home, saying goodbye to his time living with his family in the mountains.

READ ABOUT HIS JOURNEY HERE

Mexican grandmother shares culture through dance, service

Virginia Rodriguez-Colon embraces Imelda Ayala Ramos at El Puente in Dayton. STAFF/DAVID SHERMAN

icon to expand image

In addition to serving as the community engagement specialist at El Puente in northern Dayton, Imelda Ayala Ramos teaches dance through the Orgullo Mexicano of Dayton club.

“When they dance, they show movement, with colors and different accessories,” Ayala Ramos said through an interpreter. “We move in harmony, with joy in this city. And we can incorporate and integrate.”

READ HER STORY HERE

How one immigrant forms community, honors culture

Darsheel Kaur

icon to expand image

Darsheel Kaur’s family came to the U.S. from England when she was four years old to start jobs as psychiatrists at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Her parents were from the Punjab region in India and are Sikh. The Sikh faith is the fifth-largest religion in the world.

After completing graduate school in Virginia, she chose to come back to the Dayton area. She is the founder of The HeArt, a community healing and gathering space on Salem Avenue where artists, educators, healing practitioners and others come together.

READ HER STORY HERE

In Other News
1
Human error caused emergency alert to go to larger audience, Warren...
2
Ohio schools sound alarm as lawmakers push to override governor’s...
3
4 displaced by early-morning condo fire in Trotwood
4
New Lebanon teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year
5
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dayton, Vandalia

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.