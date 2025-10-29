Mall at Fairfield Commons sold to Syracuse company

“Fairfield Commons is a dominant regional asset with strong fundamentals and significant growth potential, said Carmen Spinoso, chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group. ”Our platform is uniquely positioned to drive leasing velocity, enhance merchandising and deliver measurable results at Fairfield Commons."

Purchase terms were not released.

Washington Prime Group announced in April it was laying off 139 employees and selling assets. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021, then exited bankruptcy later that year.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is the second mall property purchased by Spinoso Real Estate Group and Kize Capital, following the purchase of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville in 2021.

Fairfield Commons is the most-visited shopping destination in the Dayton area, according to Spinosa, with more than 5.3 million annual visits.

Current tenants include Dick’s House of Sport, which opened in April, JCPenney, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath & Body Works.

Earlier this month, Dillard’s announced it was taking over the former Macy’s location, which closed in March.

Dillard’s is slated to open March 19.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is the second area shopping center to change hands this week.

On Monday, Hull Property Group announced that it had acquired the Dayton Mall in Miami Township.