Man, 21, dies in Butler County crash

A 2011 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when the driver reportedly lost control and went off the right side of the road, striking a tree. The driver was deceased when emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to a press release.

The driver has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, or START. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.