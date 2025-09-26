Man accused in shooting near Dayton park sentenced to probation

• Brayan Bandas was sentenced to up to a year of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• If he violates the terms of his probation, Bandas could serve nine months to three years in prison.

What was he convicted of?

• Bandas pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and assault earlier this week.

• The assault charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, and the firearm charge is a third-degree felony.

• A grand jury initially charged him with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and a count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony.

What was he accused of?

• The charges were connected to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on March 11.

• Around 3:25 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting reported at Washington Playground for a shooting. Officers later determined the shooting took place on North Garland Avenue across from the park.

• Officers found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

• A witness reported hearing eight to 10 shots and seeing two juveniles running toward the basketball court, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• A Flock camera in the area captured a suspect vehicle, which police broadcasted to other law enforcement agencies.

• The vehicle was found several minutes after the shooting, according to municipal court records.

• Kettering police found Bandas later that evening and arrested him. He reportedly had a gun on him.

• During a sear of his vehicle investigators found three rounds that matched the caliber of the rounds found at the scene, according to court documents.