Man accused in shooting near Dayton park sentenced to probation

A 21-year-old man will not serve time in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges in connection to a shooting near a Dayton park earlier this year.
What was he sentenced to?
• Brayan Bandas was sentenced to up to a year of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• If he violates the terms of his probation, Bandas could serve nine months to three years in prison.
What was he convicted of?
• Bandas pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and assault earlier this week.
• The assault charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, and the firearm charge is a third-degree felony.
• A grand jury initially charged him with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and a count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony.
What was he accused of?
• The charges were connected to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on March 11.
• Around 3:25 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting reported at Washington Playground for a shooting. Officers later determined the shooting took place on North Garland Avenue across from the park.
• Officers found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.
• A witness reported hearing eight to 10 shots and seeing two juveniles running toward the basketball court, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
• A Flock camera in the area captured a suspect vehicle, which police broadcasted to other law enforcement agencies.
• The vehicle was found several minutes after the shooting, according to municipal court records.
• Kettering police found Bandas later that evening and arrested him. He reportedly had a gun on him.
• During a sear of his vehicle investigators found three rounds that matched the caliber of the rounds found at the scene, according to court documents.
