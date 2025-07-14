Man accused in Trotwood murder, arson fire pleads guilty

The initial indictment that charged him with four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated arson was dismissed.

Norman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

As part of a plea agreement, he faces a sentence of 25 to 30.5 years in prison, according to court records.

Norman is the second person to plead guilty in connection to the death of 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy.

On March 11, 2023, Hardy was found dead following a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

Hardy died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

His death began as a scheme to steal items from his home, Trotwood police said.

A second co-defendant, 31-year-old Savon Davis, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in April 2024. He was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison on March 10, according to court records.

Bryhana Murphy, 27, and Icesse Messiah, 30, are facing four counts of murder and two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Messiah was also indicted on a burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.

They’re both scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 18.

