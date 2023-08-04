Man accused of attacking Dayton officers after road rage incident

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of firing shots last week during a road rage incident before assaulting several officers, including a K-9, before he was taken into custody.

Dakoldes Turner, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; three counts of assault of a police officer; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; obstructing official business; and misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest.

Turner was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima north on James H. McGee Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. July 26 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, a Chrysler 300. When both cars were side by side at a red light, the man driving the other car yelled to Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on (the other man’s) car, entering the car hitting the driver seat,” the affidavit stated.

The other driver was not injured.

Turner fled to his house, where he assaulted multiple Dayton Police Department officers by punching and kicking them, according to court records.

Turner is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.