BreakingNews
Suicidal man shot by Kettering police is alive; 5th police shooting in 6 years

Man accused of attacking Dayton officers after road rage incident

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of firing shots last week during a road rage incident before assaulting several officers, including a K-9, before he was taken into custody.

Dakoldes Turner, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; three counts of assault of a police officer; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle; obstructing official business; and misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest.

Explore58 Ohioans charged connected to Capitol riot, 13 from Dayton area

Turner was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima north on James H. McGee Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. July 26 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, a Chrysler 300. When both cars were side by side at a red light, the man driving the other car yelled to Turner about having the right of way, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Turner then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on (the other man’s) car, entering the car hitting the driver seat,” the affidavit stated.

The other driver was not injured.

Turner fled to his house, where he assaulted multiple Dayton Police Department officers by punching and kicking them, according to court records.

Turner is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Photo Gallery: Dayton teachers clap in new teachers to show...
2
Service restored to Vandalia police’s non-emergency line
3
Cardiac arrest is leading cause of death for young athletes: Here’s how...
4
Community Gem: Kettering man entertains elderly with music
5
Community Gem: Brookville man has spent decades collecting furniture...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top