Man accused of attacking, killing Warren Correctional inmate

On June 26, Harrell approached 32-year-old Cordell Smith while in the prison yard and punched him, causing Smith to his head on the sidewalk, said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

“Smith was not moving,” he said. “Defendant then struck Smith several more times in the head while Smith laid on the ground, still not moving.”

Smith died as a proximate result of the attack, according to the grand jury report.

Harrell was serving a three-year sentence for receiving stolen property, burglary and breaking and entering convictions out of Summit County at the time of the homicide, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records. His expected parole eligibility date was listed as Nov. 13.

Smith was serving a sentence for a voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery case out of Cuyahoga County, according to the ODRC.