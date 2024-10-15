Man accused of attempting to rape woman in Kettering apartment building

Breaking: Springfield officials: Criminal probe of staffing agencies, human trafficking ‘ongoing’

A man is facing charges after he reportedly tried to rape a woman in a Kettering apartment building laundry room.

Tyre D. Otey, 28, was charged with attempted rape, attempted gross sexual imposition and disrupting public services in Kettering Municipal Court. His bond was set at $475,000.

On Oct. 9, Kettering police responded to an apartment building in the 1700 block of East Dorothy Lane for a 911 hang-up.

While officers were checking they building, they found people in the shared laundry room engaging in sexual conduct, according to a Kettering police blotter.

“Through further investigation, it was discovered that the involved female had dialed 911 for help while being raped,” the blotter read.

Otey reportedly took the cellphone from the vicitm while she attempted to call 911. The phone was thrown into a trash can, accoding to court records.

Otey was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and remains in custody as of Tuesday morning.

