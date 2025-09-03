Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s Dayton home, killing her pleads guilty

• Tony Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

• Three counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault and one count each of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On Feb. 10, Dayton police responded to Millicent Avenue after a 911 caller said their neighbor’s daughters ran to their house for help.

• Officers found 34-year-old Matyka Brown dead inside her home.

• Jackson, who previously dated Brown, broke into the home and shot her during a burglary, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• One of Brown’s daughters witnessed the shooting. Jackson shot Brown a second time, fatally injuring her, as her daughters escaped, an affidavit read.

• Her daughters were 9 and 14 years old at the time. Dayton police said they referred to Jackson as their stepfather.

• Jackson was on parole for a 2019 robbery at a Dayton pawn shop at the time of the shooting and had been released from prison in August 2024.

• Police said he was arrested in October for strangling Brown.

• He was charged with strangulation and misdemeanor assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges in municipal court. The case was dismissed when it went before a grand jury, who declined to indict him.

What happens next?

• Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

• As part of a plea agreement, he is facing a sentence of 23 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Dayton’s Artemis Center at 937-462-HELP (4357).