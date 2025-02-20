Man accused of breaking into ex’s Dayton home, shooting her charged with murder

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Early Feb. 10, a 911 caller reported a shooting after their neighbor’s daughters ran to their house for help.

When Dayton police responded to the Millicent Avenue home, they found 34-year-old Matyka Brown deceased, according to the police department.

Jackson and Brown previously dated, but Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said he wasn’t sure the last time they had seen each other.

He said Brown’s 9- and 14-year-old daughters referred to Jackson as their stepfather.

Investigators believe Jackson broke into the home through a window and hid before approaching Brown and her daughters upstairs.

The girls were fleeing the home when Jackson reportedly shot their mother.

“During the burglary, Jackson shot Brown in the presence of one of her children, initially injuring Brown,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read. “While Brown’s child escaped the residence, Jackson shot Brown again, fatally wounding her.”

Jackson was arrested in October for strangling Brown, Johns said.

Records show he was charged with strangulation and misdemeanor assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges on Oct. 28 in municipal court.

The case was dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict Jackson.

He had been released from prison in August and was on parole for a 2019 robbery at a Dayton pawn shop at the time of the shooting.

“This tragic case illustrates why it is so vitally important we take all domestic violence cases seriously, and shows how important it is that victims participate in and cooperate with the prosecution of their abusers,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “And, those convicted of domestic violence should be held accountable and made to serve their entire prison sentence.”

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Dayton’s Artemis Center at 937-462-HELP (4357).