Man accused of firing into crowd outside Dayton club pleads guilty

A third felonious assault charge was dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31. Lucas could face a maximum sentence of eight to 12 years, according to court records.

On Sept. 23, 2023, Dayton police responded to a fight outside a club in the 1800 block of Needmore Road.

Lucas pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at a crowd, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

One person was reportedly shot in the arm and torso.

Initially Lucas’ sister, Jayla Lashae Lucas, was also indicted in the case.

However, in September 2024, the prosecutor’s office notified Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. they were not willing to pursue the case against her.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could refile charges against her.