Man accused of fleeing from Huber Heights police, stealing vehicle in Clark County

Through the caller, dispatch was able to identify the vehicle as a white Chevrolet Trax, according to police.

While the SUV was getting gas at the Brandt Pike Sunoco, an officer pulled in behind it. The SUV allegedly fled north onto Brandt Pike before taking Interstate 70 East to Interstate 675 South, police said.

While on I-675, the SUV crossed the grass median and began traveling south on the northbound lanes, police said. It exited the highway using the Broad Street ramp to I-675.

The SUV took Broad Street to Wakefield Drive, where the man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.

Officers found a woman on Wakefield Drive. She had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

While police were searching the area using a drone and a Clark County Sheriff’s Office canine, they learned a silver Honda CRV was stolen from the area and was believed to be taken by the suspect, according to police.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.