Man accused of fleeing traffic stop with Dayton officer inside truck indicted

The officer stopped Pullen for traffic violations, including an illegal window tint, around 11 p.m. on Jan. 29 near East Third and North Keowee streets.

During the traffic stop, the officer learned the truck’s tags were expired and Pullen had a criminal history involving guns, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The officer reportedly saw Pullen with a black bag as he approached the truck. Pulled said he didn’t have license, so the officer asked him to get out of the truck for a pat down and to walk to his cruiser, Sheldon said.

Body and cruiser camera footage showed Pullen start to get back inside the truck and turn and ask, “Your cruiser? Why am I being searched?”

The officer appeared to reach for Pullen, who got back into his truck. The body camera was then obstructed by a struggle.

Dash cam footage showed the truck pull away with the officer still inside.

The truck crashed into a snowbank approximately 1,500 feet from the traffic stop.

“The officer was concerned the suspect was reaching for a weapon,” Sheldon said.

Officers approached the truck with guns pulled and took Pullen into custody.

Pulled had suspected narcotics on him. Police also found a loaded firearm inside the black bag the officer saw Pullen with earlier, Sheldon said.

Pullen will be arraigned on Thursday.