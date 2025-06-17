Man accused of harboring suspect in Dayton homicide

On May 29, Dayton police responded to the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue for suspicious circumstances.

Investigators found 19-year-old Darion Jones shot to death inside an SUV, according to court records.

Witness interviews, videos in the area and additional reports helped police identify a suspect.

“While following up with different witnesses, I learned that Danny Gladden Sr. was harboring (the suspect) in Columbus,” a detective wrote in an affidavit.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody in Columbus and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not been formally charged with murder and is being held on a probation violation.

During the investigation, crews determined Gladden helped the suspect hide a rifle believed to be used in the homicide, according to court documents.

Gladden’s bond was sent at $100,000 on Monday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.