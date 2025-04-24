Man accused of having hundreds of child porn images, videos indicted in Montgomery County

A 24-year-old man is facing nearly 200 charges after he reportedly had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
A grand jury indicted Skyler Chase Frew on 80 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and 115 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Frew is scheduled to be arraigned on May 8.
Butler Twp. police opened an investigation into Frew in October after learning he may have child sex abuse material.
Investigators found hundreds of child pornography photos and videos during a search of his devices, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Frew’s arrest on Wednesday.
