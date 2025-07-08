Man accused of hiding phone in Riverside bathroom, filming minors

Breaking: Police seek public’s help after 4 shot near Fourth of July block party in Dayton

Updated 33 minutes ago
A man accused of using a hidden cellphone in a bathroom to film juveniles is facing dozens of child pornography charges.

A grand jury indicted Antonio T. Nitz, 26, on 20 counts illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, 23 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and five counts of voyeurism.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Antonio T. Nitz. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

On May 31, Nitz reportedly hid a cellphone in a bathroom at a pool party in Riverside.

The phone captured adults and juveniles in various stages of undress, according to a Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division affidavit.

“On prior dates, Nitz did set up devices in various bathrooms without anyone’s knowledge and recorded various minors while in the bathroom in various stages of undress,” the affidavit read.

An investigation by Riverside police determined there were videos from as far back as 2023, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

There are six victims, four juveniles and two adults, the prosecutor’s office said.

Riverside police arrested Nitz on June 27 and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail. He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

