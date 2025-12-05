Man accused of hitting deputy’s cruiser, crashing in Harrison Twp. indicted

A man reportedly hit a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy's cruiser twice during an attempted traffic stop in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2025. The deputy was not injured. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

A grand jury indicted a wanted man accused of hitting a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy cruiser and then crashing into a pole while fleeing in Harrison Twp.

What was he indicted on?

• Indictment: Danny Worthington, 44, is facing two counts of vandalism and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Cruiser: On Nov. 25, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Worthington’s truck at the North Dixie Drive Marathon gas station.

Worthington reversed the truck and hit a marked cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cruiser had its lights on at the time.

He reportedly turned the truck toward the cruiser and hit it a second time.

• Pursuit with deputies: Worthington fled, resulting in a chase.

While he tried to escape, he hit a utility pole head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics responded and began medical treatment. Worthington was medically cleared and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The deputy was not injured during the incident.

Warrants: Worthington was wanted on two warrants — one for aggravated possession of drugs in Montgomery County and another for intimidation and domestic violence in Clark County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What happens next?

Arraignment: Worthington’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

As of Friday afternoon, he was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

