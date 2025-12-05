Man accused of hitting deputy’s cruiser, crashing in Harrison Twp. indicted

A grand jury indicted a wanted man accused of hitting a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy cruiser and then crashing into a pole while fleeing in Harrison Twp.
What was he indicted on?
• Indictment: Danny Worthington, 44, is facing two counts of vandalism and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.
What was he accused of?
• Cruiser: On Nov. 25, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Worthington’s truck at the North Dixie Drive Marathon gas station.
Worthington reversed the truck and hit a marked cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cruiser had its lights on at the time.
He reportedly turned the truck toward the cruiser and hit it a second time.
• Pursuit with deputies: Worthington fled, resulting in a chase.
While he tried to escape, he hit a utility pole head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
Medics responded and began medical treatment. Worthington was medically cleared and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
The deputy was not injured during the incident.
• Warrants: Worthington was wanted on two warrants — one for aggravated possession of drugs in Montgomery County and another for intimidation and domestic violence in Clark County, according to the sheriff’s office.
What happens next?
• Arraignment: Worthington’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
As of Friday afternoon, he was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author