Man accused of hitting deputy’s cruiser, crashing in Harrison Twp. indicted

• Indictment: Danny Worthington, 44, is facing two counts of vandalism and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Cruiser: On Nov. 25, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Worthington’s truck at the North Dixie Drive Marathon gas station.

Worthington reversed the truck and hit a marked cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cruiser had its lights on at the time.

He reportedly turned the truck toward the cruiser and hit it a second time.

• Pursuit with deputies: Worthington fled, resulting in a chase.

While he tried to escape, he hit a utility pole head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics responded and began medical treatment. Worthington was medically cleared and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The deputy was not injured during the incident.

• Warrants: Worthington was wanted on two warrants — one for aggravated possession of drugs in Montgomery County and another for intimidation and domestic violence in Clark County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Worthington’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

As of Friday afternoon, he was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.